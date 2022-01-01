- Mobile Development
What you will learn
Structure and style mobile friendly web pages using HTML5, CSS3 and Bootstrap framework
Add interactive behavior to web pages using JavaScript that allows access to modify the web page content while being viewed on the browser
Develop intuitive Single Page Applications efficiently using React JavaScript library that helps to create interactive user interface painlessly
Enhance the React web application quickly with rich user experience which is robust, easy to customize and accessible using Material UI library
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In this Project, learners will develop frontend solutions for the given problem statements using React. They will build interactive, responsive, and testable Single Page Applications (SPAs) using the skills acquired from the HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript and React courses. Learners should follow the design principles and best practices while developing solutions to create products that meet the industry-standard.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 8 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to building Web Pages using HTML5 and CSS3
Web content is accessed by millions across the globe every day. Attractive web pages help businesses grow and provide an omnipresent experience to the viewers.
Developing Responsive Web Pages Using HTML5 and CSS3
The number of mobile users has increased exponentially over the past few years. Shopping, social connect, entertainment and other activities are just a few clicks away for these mobile users. A responsive web design adjusts the layout and appearance of the web pages to suit the resolution and width of the screens. This makes a web page look attractive on devices with diverse screen sizes. Designing a well-organized, responsive, and user-friendly web page has therefore become the need of the hour.
Building Interactive Web Pages Using Modern JavaScript
Most businesses with a strong online presence wish to provide its consumers a rich interactive user experience. HTML5 and CSS3 frameworks help you build a static web page, that displays content and works on any device. However, to make a page interactive you need a programming language that can be understood by the browsers. JavaScript is one of the core technologies of the World Wide Web.
Building Interactive User Interfaces Using React Library
A frontend application is expected to have an attractive, responsive UI and a seamless UX with swift navigable views. Single Page Applications (SPAs) fulfill these expectations as they are lighter and efficient. React, a popular JavaScript library is used for developing complex user interfaces for single page applications (SPAs). Facebook, Instagram, Netflix, Airbnb etc., are some of the famous websites that use React.
Offered by
NIIT StackRoute
Established in 1981, NIIT offers Managed Training Services to market-leading companies in 30 countries worldwide. NIIT’s comprehensive suite of Managed Training Services includes bespoke curriculum design and content development, learning administration, learning delivery, strategic sourcing, learning technology, and advisory services.
