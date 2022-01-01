About this Specialization

If innovation and creativity in technology attracts you and developing impressive webpages are your passion, then this specialization is for you. Front-end developers are skilled professionals who are experts in combining the art of designing with the science of programming. The skills acquired in this field presents copious opportunities for individuals like you in the field of web application development. This Specialization transforms learners with no programming background into front-end Web developers who can build highly engaging consumer-facing, rich front-end Single Page Application (SPA).
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 8 Courses in this Specialization

Introduction to building Web Pages using HTML5 and CSS3

Developing Responsive Web Pages Using HTML5 and CSS3

Building Interactive Web Pages Using Modern JavaScript

Building Interactive User Interfaces Using React Library

NIIT StackRoute

