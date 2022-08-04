This is the final course in the IT Project Management Professional Certificate. This capstone final project course will give you the chance to practice the work that project managers do in real life when managing projects.
Manage scope, resources, and kick off a project as a project manager
Plan a project using tools such as a Kanban board and Gantt chart
Execute a project by moving items from backlog through process
Close a project after launching and develop a postmortem
- Agile Management
- Risk Management
- Scrum (Software Development)
- Leadership
- Project Management
About the IBM IT Project Manager Professional Certificate
