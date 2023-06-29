Learner Reviews & Feedback for Project Management Capstone by IBM
About the Course
This is the final course in the IT Project Management Professional Certificate. This capstone final project course will give you the chance to practice the work that project managers do in real life when managing projects.
In this course, you will assume the role of a project manager and gain hands-on experience managing a project from start to finish. You will determine the scope of the project, identify and secure resources, and prepare a customer brief. You will plan, execute, and close the project. By the end, you will have built an executive presentation summarizing a project, which can then be added to your portfolio to show employers.
As part of this course, you will take a practice CAPM exam and a graded exam to demonstrate your knowledge of project management. This capstone course is a great way to build out your project management portfolio and showcase your skills to prospective employers....