In this final, capstone course of the Google Project Management Certificate, you will practice applying the project management knowledge and skills you have learned so far. We encourage learners to complete Courses 1-5 before beginning the final course, as they provide the foundation necessary to complete the activities in this course.
Complete a project charter, filling out key information including a project summary, SMART goals, scope, benefits, and costs.
Examine project documentation and conduct research to identify tasks for a project and organize those project tasks and milestones in a project plan.
Determine quality standards and evaluate against those standards to ensure that the project is achieving the required level of quality.
Develop effective stakeholder reports by applying storytelling strategies to describe data.
- Quality Management
- Stakeholder Management
- Problem Solving
- Effective Communication
- Project Management
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
You will learn to analyze project documents and supporting materials to identify project requirements, evaluate stakeholders, and problem-solve. You’ll complete a project charter and use it as a tool to align project scope and goals among stakeholders. You will also add specificity to project goals to make them SMART and apply effective negotiation skills with stakeholders to prioritize project goals.
You will examine project documentation, conduct online research, and analyze key conversations to identify tasks and milestones and then document and prioritize them in a project plan. You will also demonstrate effective communication techniques for making accurate time estimates for project tasks.
You will learn to define and describe quality management standards and evaluate against those standards to ensure that the project is achieving the required level of quality. You will distinguish evaluation questions from survey questions and recognize how to effectively share qualitative data. You will also learn strategies to facilitate a productive retrospective by encouraging participation, accountability, and positivity.
You will learn to communicate and escalate project problems to stakeholders and to demonstrate your impact through effective reporting strategies. Additionally, you will prepare for job interviews in the field by reflecting on past projects, developing an “elevator pitch,” and anticipating common questions.
This course allowed me to apply the tools and information gained through the entire certificate...but in a guided and safe context. I appreciated the Capstone element to the program so much!
This is very nice course. It not only helped me in learning project management skill but gave me platform to put to use knowledge I gained during the entire course. Thanks Google and Coursera
Prepare for a new career in the high-growth field of project management, no experience or degree required. Get professional training designed by Google and get on the fastrack to a competitively paid job. There are 479,000 U.S. job openings in project management with a $73,000 median entry-level salary.¹
