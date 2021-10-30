About this Course

Course 6 of 6 in the
Google Project Management:
Beginner Level
Approx. 34 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Complete a project charter, filling out key information including a project summary, SMART goals, scope, benefits, and costs.

  • Examine project documentation and conduct research to identify tasks for a project and organize those project tasks and milestones in a project plan.

  • Determine quality standards and evaluate against those standards to ensure that the project is achieving the required level of quality.

  • Develop effective stakeholder reports by applying storytelling strategies to describe data.

Skills you will gain

  • Quality Management
  • Stakeholder Management
  • Problem Solving
  • Effective Communication
  • Project Management
Course 6 of 6 in the
Google Project Management:
Beginner Level
Approx. 34 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Initiating a project

8 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 46 min), 7 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

10 hours to complete

Building out a project plan

10 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 53 min), 2 readings, 10 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Maintaining quality

7 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 57 min), 1 reading, 11 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

9 hours to complete

Effective stakeholder communication

9 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 56 min), 7 readings, 9 quizzes

About the Google Project Management: Professional Certificate

