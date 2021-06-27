This is the fourth course in the Google Project Management Certificate program. This course will delve into the execution and closing phases of the project life cycle. You will learn what aspects of a project to track and how to track them. You will also learn how to effectively manage and communicate changes, dependencies, and risks. As you explore quality management, you will learn how to measure customer satisfaction and implement continuous improvement and process improvement techniques. Next, you will examine how to prioritize data, how to use data to inform your decision-making, and how to effectively present that data. Then, you will strengthen your leadership skills as you study the stages of team development and how to manage team dynamics. After that, you will discover tools that provide effective project team communication, how to organize and facilitate meetings, and how to effectively communicate project status updates. Finally, you will examine the steps of the project closing process and how to create and share project closing documentation. Current Google project managers will continue to instruct and provide you with hands-on approaches for accomplishing these tasks while showing you the best project management tools and resources for the job at hand.
This course is part of the Google Project Management: Professional Certificate
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Implement the key quality management concepts of quality standards, quality planning, quality assurance, and quality control.
Demonstrate how to prioritize and analyze data and how to communicate a project’s data-informed story.
Discuss the stages of team development and how to manage team dynamics.
Describe the steps of the closing process and create project closing documentation.
Skills you will gain
- Quality Management
- Strategic Thinking
- Project Execution
- Risk Management
- Project Management
Offered by
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to project execution
You will learn how the course is structured, what aspects of a project to track, and how to track them. You will also learn how to effectively manage changes, dependencies, and risks and how to communicate critical risks to stakeholders.
Quality management and continuous improvement
You will learn how to manage quality using various techniques. You will learn how to effectively communicate with customers and different ways to measure customer satisfaction. You will also explore continuous improvement and process improvement techniques and how to conduct a retrospective during the project to improve processes.
Data-informed decision-making
You will learn the value of gathering data, how to prioritize data to meet project needs, and how to use data to inform your decision-making. You will also learn how to explain your project data to stakeholders and team members using effective visuals and presentation techniques.
Leadership and influencing skills
You will learn the factors that influence team effectiveness, the stages of team development, and how to manage team dynamics. You will discover how to create an ethical and inclusive environment in which high-functioning teams work together to achieve project goals. You will also explore how to use different techniques and sources of power to influence others.
Reviews
- 5 stars85.79%
- 4 stars11.56%
- 3 stars1.70%
- 2 stars0.43%
- 1 star0.50%
TOP REVIEWS FROM PROJECT EXECUTION: RUNNING THE PROJECT
This course is fantastic. It emphasizes teamwork, communication, and presentation skills which I believe is an important part of being an effective project manager.
Covers real life examples and if you really want to learn take all the courses from start to finish - this is my 4th Course, can't wait to complete the last two.
This certification helped me understand the process of project management from start to finish and how this would prepare me to assist in the working field on a day-to-day basis.
Outstanding course! Summarizes several different skills to manage a team.\n\nIts real life approach goes much beyond the project management boundaries, can be useful to anyone!
About the Google Project Management: Professional Certificate
Prepare for a new career in the high-growth field of project management, no experience or degree required. Get professional training designed by Google and get on the fastrack to a competitively paid job. There are 479,000 U.S. job openings in project management with a $73,000 median entry-level salary.¹
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
What is a project manager?
Why start a career in project management?
Which jobs will this certificate help me prepare for?
What tools and platforms are taught in the curriculum?
Do I need to take the course in a certain order?
Will completing this certificate help prepare me for Project Management Institute certifications?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.