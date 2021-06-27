About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 6 in the
Google Project Management:
Beginner Level
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Implement the key quality management concepts of quality standards, quality planning, quality assurance, and quality control.

  • Demonstrate how to prioritize and analyze data and how to communicate a project’s data-informed story.

  • Discuss the stages of team development and how to manage team dynamics.

  • Describe the steps of the closing process and create project closing documentation.

Skills you will gain

  • Quality Management
  • Strategic Thinking
  • Project Execution
  • Risk Management
  • Project Management
Course 4 of 6 in the
Google Project Management:
Beginner Level
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(88,185 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Introduction to project execution

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 44 min), 8 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Quality management and continuous improvement

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 56 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Data-informed decision-making

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 43 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Leadership and influencing skills

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 50 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Google Project Management: Professional Certificate

Google Project Management:

