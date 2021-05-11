NN
Mar 8, 2022
facilitators for this whole programme have presented this so well, I would recommend the course to anyone wanting to start a career in project management as I believe they will be set up for success.
LR
Jun 27, 2021
Outstanding course!\n\nSummarizes several different skills to manage a team.\n\nIts real life approach goes much beyond the project management boundaries, can be useful to anyone!
By Samantha B•
May 11, 2021
I enjoyed the content as well as the presenter for this course. But the peer grading system is absolutely horrible! You have to wait forever for someone to review your assignments (which means you're waiting forever to get your certificate. Also, some of the peer graders clearly don't fully understand the assignments so sometimes they submit work that doesn't follow the instructions at all, and sometimes they deduct points for things that you actually got right because, again, they didn't understand the instructions. I think it's ridiculous that Google relies solely on peer grading for submitted assignments. Someone from Google should be involved in the grading. I noticed that the capstone course is 100% peer graded assignments. That alone would be enough to make me not even bother to complete the certificate had I not already devoted so much time to it.
By Ricardo S•
Apr 15, 2021
Of the 4 courses I've taken so far, this is the best for my own personal experience. However, the instructor videos are lengthy at times and she could slow down some times.
By Matt M•
Mar 25, 2021
I've enjoyed all the other Google Project Management Certificate course but found this one to be very long winded and the assignments take longer than they should for the value received.
By Cole B•
May 6, 2021
peer graded assignments are preventing me from receiving my certificate and are unreliable
By Anna B•
Apr 20, 2021
Peers assignments are extremely frustrating. I cannot get anyone review my work and cannnot finish the course. Some of them really don't make any sense as they are too easy and obvious but take a lot of time to get the grade.
By Job A•
May 23, 2021
Good course. But a bit long . Can be broken into two with two different trainers to reduce fatigue and bring in new perspectives.
By Alex K•
May 12, 2021
I found this fourth course particularly helpful when learning about the results from Google's research on teamwork and team dynamics. It was great to see the importance of psychological safety in team dynamics, especially nowadays, where this term is sometimes frowned upon by some leaders.
I would have appreciated more hands-on exercises considering how important the running and closing phases of a project are, but I also understand that creating theoretical exercises for these unpredictable phases can be challenging. I am hoping the capstone project will fulfill my desire for more hands-on experience!
I was also pleasantly surprised by the much-improved quality of peer-reviewed submissions, which confirms that less dedicated learners might have a hard time making it this far.
By Joshua A•
Apr 26, 2021
all the relevant details of project management particularly as it relates to Project Execution are explored in this course.........................
By Ian G•
Apr 3, 2021
Very clear and concise materials on project execution. This is geared to absolute beginners, so people with some experience may find this simplistic, but in practice, few people actually adhere to some of these best practices in a busy organization, so it serves as a nice review as well.
By Aditya P•
Dec 19, 2021
Very informative and insightful course. Instructor is very energetic and articulative. Enjoyed this course most among all courses in project management specialization
By aravind p•
Apr 14, 2021
The topics covered are so helpful. Learned how to close a project, how to write a email, project closeout report and so on.
By Stephanie L W•
Oct 16, 2021
A lot of this I already knew since I've been a hands-on learning project manager for a few years; however, it's been really useful/valuable to have clear templates to follow and to know which steps need to happen in the project lifecycle for a project to be deemed successful.
By Matthew F•
May 17, 2022
As a project manager with no formal school training, I found this to be a good mix of academic and immediately relevant material for new project managers. I'm glad I took it.
By Jeremy T•
Jan 16, 2022
This course is fantastic. It emphasizes teamwork, communication, and presentation skills which I believe is an important part of being an effective project manager.
By syed s•
Sep 3, 2021
It was a very immersive and interesting course -- a lot of self-learning to be done on my own to really understand and put together into practice the methedology.
By Jerry C•
May 8, 2021
Excellent course. There was so much to learn and the material was very well articulated. Thank you for sharing your knowledge.
By Edmond W•
Apr 26, 2021
Great and amazing course! I would definitely recommend to people that want to pursue a role in Project Management.
By dtsyi100•
May 21, 2021
Extremely comprehensive, would help a total beginner as it documents all the nitty-gritty details. I benefited a lot from the care put into the key parts of the course, but personally, I was suffering from fatigue by detail overload from the 4th week onwards. I agree with the other reviews that the content could be more streamlined. Took a star off because peer-graded assignments can be frustrating when your peer marks you down based on a bias and you have to resubmit so you get another bias-less person to grade you. Course 4 is a rite of passage, until the content improves, hang in there!
By Stephanie H•
Jul 5, 2021
Pretty good course for understanding the basics of running a project. I would like to see more about handling difficult team members and how to get around obstacles with personalities.
But, overall, this is a LOT of information packed into one course. Good job Google!
By Nut P•
Oct 27, 2021
The course is too long and some contents is similar to previous courses, although the instructor speaking style is better than in course 3. Also, in the data visualisation part, the content is too shallow.
By Svitlana K•
Feb 9, 2022
Very boring in the middle! Absolutely impractical lectures about data, teambuilding and influence and no hands-on experience. The worst course in the specialisation so far.
By Sigrid H•
Oct 31, 2021
Completely misleading. They make it out as if you can go into project management from any background with transferable skills, and showcase people working for Google to illustrate it. However, nowadays Google wouldnt touch you with a barge pole unless you have a degree and this course is pretty useless unless you are already in a position where you can project manage overall. Basically, Google wouldnt have you with this course but they assure you other (lesser?) companies certainly will(?). Smells like just another way for Google to make money.
By Paul R•
Jul 29, 2021
I am trying to comeplete the course, but two assignments show that they are ungraded and I can't complete my certifcation. Legit have finished everything and it has been over three weeks in waiting for my grades.
By Jennie B•
Aug 12, 2021
This was too long. The videos were too long. It just went on forever. And now that I finished it, I can't even get my certificate because no one graded my work. This makes me so sad and discouraged.
By Christian C•
Mar 24, 2022
Peer-Graded Assignment is the worst. You agree right? Yes all of us. This feature is the worst and time taking for those who availed of the course at the minimal time.