About this Course

4,319,644 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 6 in the
Google Project Management:
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe project management skills, roles, and responsibilities across a variety of industries

  • Explain the project management life cycle and compare different program management methodologies

  • Define organizational structure and organizational culture and explain how it impacts project management.

Skills you will gain

  • Organizational Culture
  • Career Development
  • Strategic Thinking
  • Change Management
  • Project Management
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 6 in the
Google Project Management:
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up99%(378,548 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Embarking on a career in project management

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 39 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Becoming an effective project manager

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 36 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

The project management life cycle and methodologies

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 39 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Organizational structure and culture

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 39 min), 9 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FOUNDATIONS OF PROJECT MANAGEMENT

View all reviews

About the Google Project Management: Professional Certificate

Google Project Management:

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder