This course is the first in a series of six to equip you with the skills you need to apply to introductory-level roles in project management. Project managers play a key role in leading, planning and implementing critical projects to help their organizations succeed. In this course, you’ll discover foundational project management terminology and gain a deeper understanding of the role and responsibilities of a project manager. We’ll also introduce you to the kinds of jobs you might pursue after completing this program. Throughout the program, you’ll learn from current Google project managers, who can provide you with a multi-dimensional educational experience that will help you build your skills for on-the-job application.
Describe project management skills, roles, and responsibilities across a variety of industries
Explain the project management life cycle and compare different program management methodologies
Define organizational structure and organizational culture and explain how it impacts project management.
- Organizational Culture
- Career Development
- Strategic Thinking
- Change Management
- Project Management
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
Embarking on a career in project management
You will learn how the program is structured, what project management is and what a project manager does, how to apply your skills from previous work experience to project management roles, what types of project management roles you could pursue after completing this certificate, and how to search for those positions.
Becoming an effective project manager
You will learn how project managers add value to organizations and to their teams, what the role and responsibilities of a project manager entail, and what core skills a project manager needs to be successful.
The project management life cycle and methodologies
You will learn about the phases of the project life cycle, what tasks they involve, and why it is important to complete them. You will also learn about the different project management methodologies and approaches and which is most effective for a given project.
Organizational structure and culture
You will learn about common organizational structures and how they impact project management, how organizational culture impacts project management, and how a project manager contributes to the change management process. Optionally, you can start to develop your strategy and professional network to help you prepare for your job search.
Coursera has done a great job by inroducing such dynamic certification and provided oppurtunity worldwide to spread knowledge, develop skills and flurish abilities of students. Thank you once again.
I am all around excited. The video and written presentations styles of this course are top-notch. It has initiated my confidence in project management in going forward to complete the specialization.
Absolutely beneficial for anyone from any professional background. By enrolling in this course you actually enroll to the next level of your professional upgrade. A magnificent opportunity for sure.
I loved this course. It was so informative. I took a lot of notes and hope to implement everything I've learned in real-life instances. I look forward to advancing professionally as a project manager.
Prepare for a new career in the high-growth field of project management, no experience or degree required. Get professional training designed by Google and get on the fastrack to a competitively paid job. There are 479,000 U.S. job openings in project management with a $73,000 median entry-level salary.¹
