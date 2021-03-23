MR
Nov 27, 2021
Learned a lot such as Agile, C-Suite, Change management, Corporate governance, Culture mapping, DMAIC, Kanban, Lean, Lean Six Sigma, Linear, Matrix structure, Reporting chart, Six Sigma etc. Thank you
JK
Oct 5, 2021
Very informative and thorough! I've finished this course with so much knowledge that can be applied to the workforce. Everything is laid out in easy to follow and efficient steps. Couldn't be happier!
By dtsyi100•
Mar 23, 2021
I kid you not if you are serious about starting in Project Management, this is a solid course that will put a paid course I took to shame. It's possible to clear all 4 weeks in 5 days within the free trial. Material every week is impeccably well put together, primed with videos, quizzes, bite-sized information detail. Simply put, this course is for budding Project Managers by experienced Project Managers. You won't be short-changed if you decided to give it a try, in fact, I feel like I ripped them off with so much knowledge I'm getting!
By Astrogildo G•
Mar 28, 2021
Hi Google Team,
At the conclusion of the 1st course of the series, allow me to share some relevante thoughts.
All in all, I found the course contente very instructive and pretty well delivered . However, I was quite astonished (and, confess, rather disappointed) with the fact that the course does not follow the established and commonly accepted industry standards as outlined in sources such as PMI's PMBOK.
For example, the project life cycle was described as composed of 4 phases instead of 5, as the commonly accepted in the industry (by including Monitoring and Controlling). Besides, the course identifies only 2 types of organizational structures instead of 3 the commonly accepted, omitting the Projectized Structure; besides, the Matrix structure was not clearly defined by correctly breaking it down into its 3 types (weak matrix, balanced matrix and strong matrix).
I regard those omissions and inaccuracies too severe to be present in course with the extent/scope and deepness of this one and the overall certificate program.
Aside from those failures, the content and the presentation were very good.
Keep up the good work Instructor Emílio and Google Team!
Kind regards,
Astro
By Lance A•
Apr 27, 2021
Gives a solid background understanding to starting with project management and explains concepts such as organizational culture/structure and project management practices such as agile and waterfall.
By Mahidur R•
Nov 28, 2021
Learned a lot such as Agile, C-Suite, Change management, Corporate governance, Culture mapping, DMAIC, Kanban, Lean, Lean Six Sigma, Linear, Matrix structure, Reporting chart, Six Sigma etc. Thank you
By Jean K•
Oct 6, 2021
Very informative and thorough! I've finished this course with so much knowledge that can be applied to the workforce. Everything is laid out in easy to follow and efficient steps. Couldn't be happier!
By Shadae H•
Jun 12, 2021
Very well put together and interactive, I love the team incorporated pop up questions in the videos this really helped with the learning process. I'm also impressed at how accurate the transcript it.
By Lissa D•
Aug 12, 2021
I loved this course. It was so informative. I took a lot of notes and hope to implement everything I've learned in real-life instances. I look forward to advancing professionally as a project manager.
By Daniella D•
Apr 6, 2021
Love the use of video and text simultaneously which are then elaborated on in the readings. I appreciate the practice quizzes as optional so you can skip content you already know. Very flexible!!
By Eric S•
Mar 12, 2021
Excellent. As someone who has a project management credential (PMP) and has been involved with PMI for years, I think the Google team has done an excellent job of creating solid introductory content. I found the course fun and informative.
By Bhanupriya C•
Dec 27, 2021
This course is very helpful for those who want to kick start their career in project management field. It is highly interactive and covers basics of project management thoroughly. I really enjoyed it.
By Immad M K•
May 4, 2021
It was reall good to learn from such nice professionals. The course is well designed and it keeps your interest alive till last minute. Really learned a lot from this. Thank you Google and Coursera.
By Logeshwari.k•
Jan 19, 2022
Very informative and thorough! I've finished this course with so much knowledge that can be applied to the workforce. Everything is laid out in easy to follow and efficient steps. Couldn't be happier!
By Thomas S•
Mar 16, 2021
This course provided me with the information that I needed to know if this career is something that I would be interested in. It also gave me a quick look into the world of project management.
By Nicholas L•
Sep 2, 2021
Great material, unfortunately "at your own pace" is false advertising. The course will lock assignments to prevent you from finishing the course quickly seemingly to assure they can collect your monthly charge over the span of multiple months.
By Michael B•
Mar 23, 2021
This course delivers what it promises! It is an excellent introduction to the foundations of project management: Waterfall, Agile, PMI, Scrum, Lean Six Sigma, teams, tools, resources, psychology, culture and more - all covered in a beginner friendly, well paced course.
Emilio is a knowledgeable instructor and an excellent presenter, a pleasure to listen to and learn from in video after video. I wouldn't be surprised to see him on TV one day.
Highly recommended for anyone looking for an introduction to modern project management best practices.
By Hitesh L•
Apr 18, 2021
In this course I learnt so many things related to Project Management. Study contents are very conceptual clarity and very valuable information I get. I want to learn more about Project Management.
By Seamus M•
Mar 13, 2021
Great content, very well structured and informative information. Glad I completed the course!
By Yaman B•
Mar 25, 2021
I will be very honest, at first I thought the course would be a replica of the material being provided by the PMI for their PMP exam. However, and while there is a clear connection, the material and they way it is being presented in the Course is truly creative and complete set out a new standard of project management education. I really thank everyone who help preparing this course as I added a lot for me and I look forward to complete the next courses in the specialization.
By Gladys M•
May 17, 2021
This have been by far my greatest experience in Coursera. I loved all the content provided by the instructor, he was very clear and illustrated a great depth of knowledge in this course. Thank You.
By Karen B•
Mar 22, 2021
I love how fun and interactive the course is. I find that the mixture of videos, activities, quizzes and real- world assignments super helpful and conducive to my learning style.
By Tamara C•
Mar 15, 2021
I enjoyed the course overall, but wish there was a way to create/save notes in other areas besides the videos. It would be helpful to highlight or bookmark content from the readings or case studies.
By Supitcha C•
Apr 5, 2021
I wish I took this course since I was 23. Not only did it teach me more about project management processes, but it also provided me some basic soft skills to work well in an organisation, such as how I should observe who to report problems to and that I should predict risks before starting the execution in any project. I will personally recommend that my team members and interns take this course.
By Carl H•
Mar 13, 2021
I really enjoyed this introductory course. Having worked with project management for many years I found it relevant and interesting to revisit concepts and also to see how new ideas and concepts over the years have changed the nature of the field. Highly recommended.
By Mayank K•
Sep 11, 2021
Gives a solid background understanding to starting with project management and explains concepts such as organizational culture/structure and project management practices such as agile and waterfall.
By Tri T•
Mar 14, 2021
Well put together with very easy to understand concepts and principles with many ways to help with understanding and retention.
I like the quizzes and varied methods for learning, listening and reading along with videos, independent reading and quizzes.
I also liked hearing from actual Goole employees. It was refreshing to see how diverse Google’s employees are.