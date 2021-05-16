About this Course

Course 3 of 6 in the
Google Project Management:
Beginner Level
Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the components of the project planning phase and their significance.

  • Identify tools and best practices to build a project plan and risk management plan.

  • Describe how to estimate, track, and maintain a budget.

  • Draft a communication plan and explain how to manage it.

Skills you will gain

  • Project Planning
  • Strategic Thinking
  • Risk Management
  • Task Estimation
  • Procurement
Course 3 of 6 in the
Google Project Management:
Beginner Level
Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Beginning the planning phase

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 39 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Building a project plan

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 42 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Managing budgeting and procurement

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 51 min), 8 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Managing risks effectively

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 38 min), 5 readings, 7 quizzes

About the Google Project Management: Professional Certificate

Google Project Management:

