AO
Jan 18, 2022
This is a perfectly prepared course. the videos and activities were simply perfect. I learnt a great deal from this.\n\ni would recommend it to anyone wanting in-depth knowledge of Project management.
JR
Jul 2, 2021
Google vision of the Project Management career is something that I enjoy learning. They are fresh, actual and inclusive, maintaining the discipline and organization required for Project Managers
By Mary K•
Apr 20, 2021
I learned so much and things I heard about in my BC role is starting to make sense and come together!. This will help me in BC role and definitely in PM role.
By Sierra M•
Jul 29, 2021
This course is great however having assignment that need to be graded by random people is the worst. I wish that part was taken out completely. It really ruining the experience when you have the wait for someone to grade you and you made sure you did everything correct just to find out someone doesn't want to take the time to look at your work and grade it honestly and gives all zeros. Meaning I have to go back, look at why I got a bad grade, "fix it" and hope it's graded by someone who will actually view it and give it an honest grade.
By Jesus R•
Jul 3, 2021
By Nadia T•
Jul 4, 2021
The steps are clearly laid out and there are templates provided. I also like how they added talks from Google program managers to describe how they put the same topics discussed into practice.
By katie f•
Mar 24, 2021
Content is presented in an easy, digestible format and allows the user to take the course at their own pace. I liked that I could revisit sections of the videos utilizing the highlighter and notebook tool. I learn by re-reading and writing, so having the ability to easily identify important speaking points made the content digestible. I also like the overall organization of the course. Very linear and comprehensive, ensuring you understand the "why" behind the steps included.
By Joseph G•
Jul 3, 2021
The main goal of this course seems to be introducing all of the documents that comprise a standard project plan. It would have been more helpful if the course began with introducing the main goal, an overview of all the documents, and then the nuts-and-bolts lectures, readings and assignments that break down the creating of the documents and final plan.
The multiple-choice test at the end of the course is perplexing and confusing because of the vague language used in the questions/scenarios as well as the "choose all that apply" answers. It's disappointing to see that I often sore 100% during the quizzes within the course, and can only score an 80 or 81% in the final no matter how hard I study and review. Clear questions with one concise answer would be more beneficial.
I completed the course, and never received my completion certificate because one of my assignments remained ungraded for several days, from June 24 to July 1. Since I never received a peer grade, I had to contact Coursera support twice before the issue could be resolved. This unnecessary completion/certification delay was discouraging. Coursera and Google's lack of followup regarding this issue doesn't make me confident to move forward to the next course, and has had an overall negative impact on my natural enthusiasm for completing and obtaining a Project Management certification. In all of the past three courses, the peer-review grades have not been effective or useful.
Finally, the resume/professional developments lectures and readings at the end of the course are an odd departure from the main course, as this doesn't seem to be the point in the certification process where this information would be logically introduced.
I am extremely interested in becoming a project manager, and I was originally very enthusiastic about working toward a Google certification, so I am hoping I will be able to complete Courses 4, 5, and 6.
By Renae M•
Aug 2, 2021
Good material, but i can not get my peer graded assignments graded for the life of me. I am done with two courses and will have to pay triple the amount because no one will grade my work. its difficult to sign up for financial aid. I still cant figure it out. There has to be a better way to do peer graded assignments. I wouldn't even need to sign up for financial aid if my courses were completed when i completed them! It's very frustrating.
By LADICT - I S f C•
Mar 28, 2021
Useful course about Project Planning with a lot of insights and techniques. Advanced project planning, budgeting, communication plan, risk plan, risk mitigation and risk management. Learning deeply about Gantt Charts and project visualization...
Trying to leverage this period locked at home in the best way. A lot to prepare and study but fully worth of it... Bravo Google!
By Hussain A•
Mar 13, 2021
I love it, every thing is professional.
By TREVOR P P•
Jun 13, 2021
Awesome learning experience, cant wait to use it in the real world. the courses was categorized and thoroughly explained making it easy learning for a novice like me.
By Matthew C•
Mar 16, 2021
Pretty good. Only issue are the requirements on rating peers' assignments. You have to rate two, but right now there are none available to rate - so I can't move on.
By Erin R•
Apr 20, 2021
Very very frustrated by the peer review assignments. 1) The page is hard to navigate 2) I frequently provide both links and pdf's and still receive feedback that my assignment can't be reviewed - so clearly I am dealing with user error but i have now spent hours trying to resubmit an assignment so I can have it reviewed and move on. 3) The reviewer gave me a lower than deserved grad for my assignment, I think they are confused buy I cant talk with them to get clarification.
By Ihsan H•
Sep 2, 2021
This course is amazing, great presenter and the way it delivered its really understandable. To be honest, I am really really afraid when I enroll this course because my English is not really good enough. I am really really scared that I will not finish the course on time and just waste my money. But after follow the course , i do falling in love with this course. I even learn some new vocabularies during the course.
So many things i have learned from this course from the day 1 I join the Foundations of Project Management until the last course Capstone : Applying Project Management in The Real World. Thank you very much for Google and Coursera Teams for bring this course. Hope to see you in the next course. Keep up the good work!!!
By dtsyi100•
Apr 30, 2021
Enormous value delivered in this course plus the help in designing a PM resume! All the momentum you have built up from Course 1 will kick into full gear for this one. For someone starting out in Project Management, you will be taught useful tools, expect to put in a fair amount of hands-on effort. You may need some time to digest and review some lessons but it will be immensely rewarding at the end of it. Peer assessments are still not ideal but there is still value in learning from what others have submitted. Hang in there at least 100PDUs for us at the end of the tunnel!
By James M•
Mar 26, 2021
A really good aspect of the whole course. A lot to take in but it's really well broken down and very clear and easy to follow
By Alina C•
Jul 7, 2021
This one was a little tedious but relayed useful and important information.
By Maria S•
May 26, 2021
compared to the other courses i found the instructor of this course to be a little bit hard to follow for a number of reasons. it felt like this course just had a bunch of videos without as much reading and activities which made it particularly hard bc the instructor was very dry and bland, not as engaging or supportive as the other instructors. certainly TONS of valuable information but i wish it were presented differently
By Alex K•
May 4, 2021
This third course was particularly useful as it contained a lot of practical information, tools, documents, and processes I was unfamiliar with. Seeing all the documents we have been working on since course 1 come together in a cohesive project plan was particularly helpful and satisfying. While I had mixed feelings about the quality of peer-reviewed submission in the previous course, I must admit that the quality of submission has increased in this course, likely due to less motivated learns dropping off as the course progresses. Looking forward to course 4!!
By Mahmed O•
Jul 10, 2021
Dear Googlers
My Name Is Mohamed Osman From Somalia, I Have been studying Google Project Management Professional Certificate in recent months, a six course series, and I have completed the first three courses.
This course is one of them "Project Planning: Putting It All Together" is exactly as the name says.
The course make my intention clear and clarifies when and how to use Project Documents.
Since, I am also PMP certified, I think this course offered by Google.com is industry applicable Certificate for project management enthusiasts.
By Thao P•
Jul 28, 2021
This course contains lessons that require a lots of your detailed attention and dedicated time to thoroughly capture various important knowledge, tools and techniques for the most instrumental key phrase of setting the project for smooth operations later on. For me, it took nearly 100 hours of viewing videos, reading all the provided articles and taking notes. However, the study experience is incredibly enjoyable since I'm 100% sure that Google is teaching down-to-earth practices, not that academic and easy-to-forget ones.
By LaCresha H•
Mar 26, 2021
I am in the process of completing the Google Project Management Professional Certificate and have to say that so far this course has been the most challenging so far but provided so much! I am excited to walk away with some great templates that I can use right away in my current role. Loving this content so far!
By K S T•
Jun 24, 2021
This course was incredibly helpful. I learned a lot. I liked that it provided hands-on assignments as well as video lessons and reading. It's the third course I've completed out of the certification series, and I'm looking forward to moving on to the next one.
By Matt W•
Jun 20, 2021
The Grow with Google Project Management course is amazing. The skills I've gained in that class feel more like a superpower. Project Management should be essential training for anyone in a management role, or who has any entreprenurial ambitions.
By Ayomide O•
Jan 19, 2022
By S S•
May 17, 2021
Course 3 contained so many information that were challenging for me at first but Google made it so much easier for me to understand it, I highly recommend people to join this course.