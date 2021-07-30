This is the second course in the Google Project Management Certificate program. This course will show you how to set a project up for success in the first phase of the project life cycle: the project initiation phase. In exploring the key components of this phase, you’ll learn how to define and manage project goals, deliverables, scope, and success criteria. You’ll discover how to use tools and templates like stakeholder analysis grids and project charters to help you set project expectations and communicate roles and responsibilities. Current Google project managers will continue to instruct and provide you with hands-on approaches for accomplishing these tasks while showing you the best project management tools and resources for the job at hand.
Understand the significance of the initiation phase of the project life cycle.
Understand the key components of project charters and develop a project charter for project initiation.
Complete a stakeholder analysis and utilize RACI charts to define and communicate project team member responsibilities.
Evaluate various project management tools to meet project needs.
- Stakeholder Management
- Strategic Thinking
- Business Writing
- Project Management
- Project Charter
Fundamentals of project initiation
You will learn how the program is structured, understand the significance of a project’s initiation phase and describe its key components, and understand how to determine a project’s benefits and costs.
Defining project goals, scope, and success criteria
You will learn how to define and create measurable project goals and deliverables; how to define project scope, differentiate among tasks that are in-scope and out-of-scope, and avoid scope creep; and how to define and measure a project’s success criteria.
Working effectively with stakeholders
You will learn how to define project roles and responsibilities, complete a stakeholder analysis, and utilize RACI charts to define and communicate project team member responsibilities.
Utilizing resources and tools for project success
You will learn the typical resources needed to manage a project, recognize the importance of clear and consistent project documentation, understand the key components of project proposals and charters and develop a project charter, and evaluate various project management tools to meet project needs.
This was a pretty informative course. I did enjoy the activities they pushed me to learn new tech. good job. I only had a major technical issue with one activity, it was in week four. Thank you!
The course was designed for beginner to advanced level students. The instructor was so good and her method of teaching was very elaborative and detailed. It was so much fun learning from her.
Very practical and applicable course! The instructor is very positive and clear. The interactive practices helps me understand the terms and know how to use the knowledge in real cases.
Prepare for a new career in the high-growth field of project management, no experience or degree required. Get professional training designed by Google and get on the fastrack to a competitively paid job. There are 479,000 U.S. job openings in project management with a $73,000 median entry-level salary.¹
