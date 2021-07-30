About this Course

Course 2 of 6 in the
Google Project Management:
Beginner Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the significance of the initiation phase of the project life cycle.

  • Understand the key components of project charters and develop a project charter for project initiation.

  • Complete a stakeholder analysis and utilize RACI charts to define and communicate project team member responsibilities.

  • Evaluate various project management tools to meet project needs.

Skills you will gain

  • Stakeholder Management
  • Strategic Thinking
  • Business Writing
  • Project Management
  • Project Charter
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

About the Google Project Management: Professional Certificate

Google Project Management:

