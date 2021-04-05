AA
Feb 14, 2022
This has been a good learning experience. I now know the different project management tools available. I have a good understanding of project initiation and how to determine the success of a project.
SS
May 10, 2021
Excellent content, wonderful use of multi-media interaces and check points to keep the pace moving and great introduction of different stories and people with real life perspectives and experiences.
By Anmar Z•
Apr 4, 2021
The peer graded part needs to be redone. It is very difficult to have someone else not certified to do such a job based on their knowledge gathered mostly from this course so far. It should either be an AI or a quiz assignment.
By Stephanie•
May 11, 2021
By Elizabeth A•
Apr 1, 2021
Juanne (Instructor) was great - very well spoken and easy to understand. There's a lot of material here! The peer review for some of the assignments is interesting - I did learn from doing it, but I'm not certain that everyone will grade the same way. It's only a few assignments, so even if it's a bit skewed, it won't sway things too much, and the learning makes it worthwhile.
By Claudia A C C•
May 14, 2021
To be honest I don't like the idea that other "students" grades our assignments. If I fail I need to submit my work again and then wait TOO LONG for a response and continue with next course.
By Lois S•
May 25, 2021
Peer review is why this course is given 1 star. Waiting on peers to grade assignments in order to complete the course is horrible.
By dtsyi100•
Apr 6, 2021
Genuinely no time was wasted on this course! If you're new to Project Management, you'll take away so much value. The program is well-designed and well-delivered, leaving you challenged and fueled, instead of feeling stressed and inadequate. You get interactive assessments to build strong fundamentals in developing a project charter, understanding OKRs, learning how to perform Stakeholder Analysis and RACI charts. All of these that you will come to know of, will contribute greatly to your knowledge base as an aspiring project manager. If you dedicate a couple of hours a day, you can power through this easily in 2 weeks!
By Cole B•
May 6, 2021
peer graded assignments are keeping me from completing the course and gaining access to my certificate
By kevin f•
Jul 31, 2021
This was a pretty informative course. I did enjoy the activities they pushed me to learn new tech. good job. I only had a major technical issue with one activity, it was in week four.
Thank you!
By Maddy F•
Apr 15, 2021
The course material good but the peer grading process is poor. Requiring you to download others documents to your computer to review is a giant security risk. All documents should be required to be cloud based. This is a google course, google docs are free, there is nothing limiting everyone from using that platform.
By Andrea M•
Mar 19, 2021
Submissions are always rejected by other users to generate anticipation and an inability to continue the course.
By Andreas L•
Mar 21, 2021
After the foundation of project management, this was a great second course to learn all the details about project initiation and planning. There are so many factors that can ruin a good project before it ever started. So it's essential to get off a good start! This course teaches you all about that and some extra.
By Mary H•
Apr 4, 2021
This is a fantastic course your offering Google. I worked as a Project Manager for several years but I've been on disability for 10 years and it's a great course. Thank you for offering something so affordable that I could take to give me a refresher and help me get my bearings again to get back into the job market!!
By David C•
Mar 23, 2021
A great introduction to understanding the basis of completing a project. Teaches the fundamental building block needed for any successful projects and techniques every project manager needs.
By Thomas K•
Apr 6, 2021
Excellent course that goes into the details of starting a successful project. This was a meaty unit that required persistence to finish. However, it was completely worth it!!
By Chandra S•
Apr 8, 2021
Great content as usual , definitely has lot of valuable information and tools for a project manager to add to his armor !!
By Lyubov K•
Mar 17, 2021
Dear team,
The course I am enrolled in offers a lot more than what I expected and I am more than satisfied with my study. Thank you for offering me the opportunity to do this course!
An area which can be improved is the Quizzes questions and answers vs what is said in the videos.
RE: Google Project Management Professional Certificate Quiz issue
Please find below the discrepancy between what was said in the videos and the answers in the final Quiz, Week 2, Course 2 – Project Initiation:
Course 2 Project Initiation Week 3 - Defining Projects Role video
A project sponsor is the person who is accountable for the project and who ensures the project delivers the agreed upon value to the business. They play a vital leadership role throughout the process. Sometimes they fund the project.
Course 2 Project Initiation Week 3 - final Quiz - In the Quiz, If the student selects the answer above, it will show as incorrect answer. I took screenshots but unfortunately cannot attach them to my feedback here.
Course 2 Project Initiation Week 3 -Elements of RACI Chart video
There are several other factors that can cause role confusion. For example, there might be
· unbalanced workloads, which means some people might be doing more work or less work than others on the team.
Course 2 Project Initiation Week 3 - final Quiz - In the Quiz, If the student selects the answer above, it will show as incorrect answer. I took screenshots but unfortunately cannot attach them to my feedback.
Kind Regards,
Lyubov Koycheva
By Adam B•
Mar 19, 2021
I really enjoyed this course and found it very informative. My only struggle with this was in the peer-reviewed assignments. Feedback from the peer reviewers was limited, and when reviewing others, if a person had linked a Google doc but hadn't made it accessible to anyone with a link, I was unable to access it and review it. The course did not provide an option (that I could see) to skip that person's assignment and move to the next one, so the only way to review another assignment (required to review two assignments in order to have your own graded) was to go into the discussion boards and find people who had posted links asking to have theirs reviewed.
By Vu H•
Apr 11, 2021
This course's content is extremely helpful in providing the overall responsibilities of a project manager during the initiation phase of the project. The initiation phase of a project is usually taken lightly by many project managers. Some of the key concepts for a PM to know and understand are well-explained in this course. I was really interested to learn about the stakeholder analysis and RACI chart which to me, are very useful and I can't wait to start implementing them into my project management.
By julie H•
Nov 17, 2021
Very informative. This course allows you to view how a project charter is created then gives you the opportunity to do it yourself. It also introduces an array of tools to help manage a project.
By Jasson C•
Mar 16, 2021
Great course on one of the most important phases for successful project management
By Adrienne T•
Mar 18, 2021
Easy to digest, appeals to all types of learners, thorough and fun.
By Isaac P•
Apr 1, 2021
Very good course, the templates are very valuable
By Fred P•
Apr 4, 2021
Great information and well developed course.
By Gunnar A•
Apr 29, 2021
This was really exceptional at explaining things immediately useful for me in my non-management job. Knowing what to ask of my PMs is so helpful, take this course if you're on the fence. In fact just take the whole certificate if you can afford it, if you can't you can apply for assistance and they are very generous with giving it out for whatever your reasons are. Best of luck :)
By Reza B•
Apr 8, 2021
Project Initiation is a crucial and kind of forgotten phase of the project life cycle. It is necessary to have a deep understanding on this subject before dive in the project planning and executing. It will help to avoid many type of failures; trust me!