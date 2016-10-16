About this Course

133,836 recent views

Learner Career Outcomes

17%

started a new career after completing these courses

25%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify project stakeholders

  • Define the role and responsibilities of the project manager

  • Summarize the key elements of a project plan

  • Anticipate common sources of conflict within a project environment

Skills you will gain

  • Project Management
  • Project
  • Planning
  • Project Planning

Learner Career Outcomes

17%

started a new career after completing these courses

25%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(61,403 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

20 minutes to complete

Get Started!

20 minutes to complete
2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

What is a Project?

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 25 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Get to Know your Stakeholders

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 22 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Scope Matters

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 24 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INITIATING AND PLANNING PROJECTS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder