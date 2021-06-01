This is the fifth course in the Google Project Management Certificate program. This course will explore the history, approach, and philosophy of Agile project management, including the Scrum framework. You will learn how to differentiate and blend Agile and other project management approaches. As you progress through the course, you will learn more about Scrum, exploring its pillars and values and comparing essential Scrum team roles. You will discover how to build, manage, and refine a product backlog, implement Agile’s value-driven delivery strategies, and define a value roadmap. You will also learn strategies to effectively organize the five important Scrum events for a Scrum team, introduce an Agile or Scrum approach to an organization, and coach an Agile team. Finally, you will learn how to search for and land opportunities in Agile roles. Current Google project managers will continue to instruct and provide you with the hands-on approaches, tools, and resources to meet your goals.
Explain the Agile project management approach and philosophy, including values and principles.
Discuss the pillars of Scrum and how they support Scrum values.
Describe the five important Scrum events and how to set up each event for a Scrum team.
Explain how to coach an Agile team and help them overcome challenges.
- Coaching
- Influencing
- Agile Management
- Problem Solving
- Scrum
The fundamentals of Agile
You will learn how the course is structured and explore the history, approach, and philosophy of Agile project management and Scrum theory. You will also learn why Agile is best suited to industries that are susceptible to change and how to differentiate and blend Agile approaches.
Scrum 101
You will learn the pillars of Scrum and how they support Scrum values. You will also compare essential Scrum Team roles and examine what makes them effective.
Implementing Scrum
You will learn how to build and manage a Product Backlog and develop user stories and epics. You will also explore how to set up the five important Scrum events and use tools to plan and visualize sprint workflows and progress.
Applying Agile in the organization
You will learn to implement Agile’s value-driven delivery strategies and how to define a value roadmap. You will learn strategies to effectively introduce an Agile or Scrum approach to an organization and coach an Agile team. You will also investigate how Agile frameworks have evolved and how to land opportunities in Agile roles.
This course is great for anyone who want to explore about Agile project management. If you had knowledge of traditional project management like waterfall before, it would be very visible and helpful.
very good course. it's easy to follow in case you already have project management experience and it provides some very useful methods and how to really apply them in your orgnaization
Great course for beginning the introduction for Agile PM. it hooked me completely and got me excited to start implementing Agile practices in my personal and professional activities.
Overall the course is going to be very useful in my day to day job.” “Really well done; made a dry subject really interesting, and clearly has a passion for traffic management that shone through!
Prepare for a new career in the high-growth field of project management, no experience or degree required. Get professional training designed by Google and get on the fastrack to a competitively paid job. There are 479,000 U.S. job openings in project management with a $73,000 median entry-level salary.¹
