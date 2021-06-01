About this Course

1,465,350 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 6 in the
Google Project Management:
Beginner Level
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain the Agile project management approach and philosophy, including values and principles.

  • Discuss the pillars of Scrum and how they support Scrum values.

  • Describe the five important Scrum events and how to set up each event for a Scrum team.

  • Explain how to coach an Agile team and help them overcome challenges.

Skills you will gain

  • Coaching
  • Influencing
  • Agile Management
  • Problem Solving
  • Scrum
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 6 in the
Google Project Management:
Beginner Level
Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(69,931 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

The fundamentals of Agile

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 56 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Scrum 101

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 32 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

11 hours to complete

Implementing Scrum

11 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 65 min), 12 readings, 10 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Applying Agile in the organization

8 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 62 min), 12 readings, 8 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM AGILE PROJECT MANAGEMENT

View all reviews

About the Google Project Management: Professional Certificate

Google Project Management:

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder