SK
Jan 10, 2022
My favorite course of the Certificate Program by a mile. I enjoyed learning from such a great instructor and true Google "Agilest", who provided many real-life project examples and useful tips. Kudos.
JB
Oct 27, 2021
The lecturer is fantastic, everything was clear, concise and easy to take notes on. It felt like a lot of details are condensed very well to make this a very informative and knowledge-building course.
By Isaac P•
Apr 1, 2021
It's the worst course of the series of courses. The main problem is the test. It's a test of anecdotes and comments from the teacher, not really important things. It focuses on the theory but does not apply practical knowledge.
By Cole B•
May 6, 2021
peer graded assignments are preventing me from receiving my certificate and are unreliable
By Xiaoqiu Q•
Jul 3, 2021
Sorry have to point out that it is an unpolite and low-qualited assignment peer review system.
By Jack G•
Jun 10, 2021
If I could grade just the instructor separately, she would get a 5. The course unfortunately took away from that grade. My biggest peeve - why are we submitting and need reviews from other students? (there was a message that my grade may depend on it if I don't review or get reviewed). What if no one else watches it? there are literally people saying things like "grade my paper and I will grade yours". Basically tit for tat with little value added (people at my college would do the same thing - again, requirement with little value). Another problem is with grading. Why are we getting graded for clicking "I am ready". I actually had to retake a test because this failed me - I forgot to click that which was 33% of that quiz. Why are people allowed to click "Submit" on a test when they did not fill out all the fields. Also, I had a tough time following the online platform as compared to the instructions. These courses should not rely on those since the interfaces might change (and most likely will). Also, I will never understand why Google is spending time with interview preparations (they did that in several other courses). At least make that optional - after all, I may love Agile but maybe I am looking to use it at work and I am happy at my job. Unfortunately, those videos are required. This last point is for Coursera. In sevearl courses, I neded to restart the video since the video got shaky or, more often, the voice disappeared or played sporadically. So two stars because of the excellent instructor, otherwise, it would be a 1.
By Kaylea B•
Apr 5, 2021
I didn't enjoy this course nearly as much as the others in the Google Project Management: Professional Certificate Program. There were too many lessons crammed into each "week," so I wasn't able to really plan out my time as effectively. Rather than a 4 week course, this could easily have been 5 or 6 weeks.
By LADICT - I S f C•
Mar 16, 2021
Very complete course, very prepared teachers and all contents are extremely useful applied to real work situations. It is not a useless theoretical course! Lots of important theory but applied to real operations
Corso molto completo, insegnati molto preparati e tutti i contenuti sono estremamente utili applicati a vere situazioni di lavoro. Non e' un inutile corso teorico! Molta teoria importante ma applicata ad operazioni reali Bravo Google team :)
By Tim T•
Jun 22, 2021
This course give a lot of information on the features and characteristics of Agile and the sub-genres it houses. However, I still do not have a concrete idea of how Agile is put into use or how these features combine to bring a project from concept to fulfillment.
In waterfall, I have directly experienced how projects begin, progress, and then close. The language used in this course seems to assume that the learner has already worked in or experienced an Agile project/ company. Additionally, while the Traditional PM courses used significant data points and historical context to back up the lessons, the authors of this course appears to focus more on using as many marketing/ business terms as possible to support their lesson (At times, it almost felt cult-like).
This was, by far, my least favorite section of this program. If I had to an entire certificate course presented this way, I would quickly abandon it.
By Kush S•
Jun 2, 2021
Overall the course is going to be very useful in my day to day job.” “Really well done; made a dry subject really interesting, and clearly has a passion for traffic management that shone through!
By Matt M•
Apr 5, 2021
Quiz questions are not directly referenced in readings or videos. Questions are also often confusing.
By Sergei K•
Mar 24, 2021
Useful and interesting course, which is not only a guide to Agile methodologies, but also contains useful practices, tips from Google employees.
I recommend taking the course slowly to really get to grips with the subject.
By Alex K•
May 25, 2021
I found this Agile course particularly interesting since I have had the chance to study Agile and Scrum during my master's degree. It was not only a great refresher on the Agile methodology and the Scrum principles, but it was beneficial to revisit these concepts after the first four courses to understand how it all fits in and differs from traditional Project Management.
I have learned a lot about the different Agile frameworks that exist out there, and I enjoyed learning about how team and organization craft their own Agile framework using parts of various frameworks. This really speaks to the agility and level of customization Agile methodologies can bring to the table.
I am very much looking forward to the capstone projects to put all these concepts into practice and (re)approach the world of Project Management equipped with solid knowledge, tools, and processes!
By Jerry C•
May 17, 2021
We covered a lot of material from the foundations of Agile, to the history of Agile, along with the core Agile values and principles. Learned all about Scrum and how Scrum Teams work. We learned Agile practices to an organization and how to coach a team through the process. Very thorough course from an experienced hands on instructor. Well done. Thank you.
By Dmitry B•
Apr 5, 2021
It's a great beginner-level course opening the door into the world of Agile methodologies.
While the course barely scratches the surface, it explains the core principles of Agile in a structured fashion.
For those willing to learn more about various aspects of Agile methodologies, the course offers numerous reference materials.
By Jacques B•
Oct 28, 2021
The lecturer is fantastic, everything was clear, concise and easy to take notes on. It felt like a lot of details are condensed very well to make this a very informative and knowledge-building course.
By Moisés C B•
Apr 8, 2021
For me, this course was insightful, knowing all the approaches and tools available, provided me a better vision on what top companies are expecting^^ Great material and well-designed program.
By Lela R•
Jun 26, 2021
This course was exactly what I needed. Everything you need to know about Scrum and Agile for entry level job. Instructor was also very nice and pleasent. I really enjoyed listening to her.
By aravind p•
Apr 15, 2021
As a beginner, this course helped me a lot to know about agile and scrum.
By GURPREET K•
Mar 25, 2021
Very nicely explained
By Digvijay P S•
Aug 1, 2021
Great Course !
By Matt W•
Mar 23, 2021
This course was loaded with information compared to the other courses and probably could have been broken up into 5 "weeks" instead of 4.
By Thawatchai R•
Mar 27, 2021
Very organized and practical
By Marissa M•
Aug 6, 2021
This course really opened my eyes on Agile project management. I see now why there are a lot of people confused on the implementation of Agile and conversely how it can really work for people. I highly recommend this course to every project manager who is asked to use Agile but isn't certain how.
By Sergei K•
Jan 11, 2022
By Nampetch C•
Aug 8, 2021
This course is great for anyone who want to explore about Agile project management. If you had knowledge of traditional project management like waterfall before, it would be very visible and helpful.
By Andreas L•
Apr 2, 2021
Agile methodologies especially Scrum are essential in tech and modern, big 'startup' like minded companies like Google, AMD, etc. This course lays down the foundation in an excellent way.