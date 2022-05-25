In this project-based course you’ll review the Advanced Placement Computer Science Principles course and exam description guide to prepare for the “Explore Task”, where students must research a recent computing innovation and and analyze its impacts on the world. You’ll also review the description of this task from the student perspective and complete the task yourself. Then you’ll assess sample secondary student work by following the APCSP scoring guidelines as well as provide feedback to a fellow learner on their submitted task and receive the same from fellow learners.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Exploring the Impacts of Computing
Welcome to the capstone project! Are you ready to put your learning to the test? We'll learn about why you should care about the Advanced Placement Computer Science Principles course and review teacher guidance for the Explore Task students are asked to do to evaluate impacts of computing on our society, economy and culture.
Evaluating Student Work
Being a teacher, I'm sure I don't have to convince you -- there's no better way to prepare to excel on an assessment than grading the work of others! This week you'll apply the Explore Task Grading Checklist to real high school student work and share and learn from others about the kind of feedback you would provide these students!
Computational Artifact & Feedback
This week you have time to work on your own Explore Task that you will submit as the capstone project. Remember, if you want to get UC, San Diego transcript credit you need to enroll in a UC, San Diego Extension course before you do your project! This week you will create and share your computational artifact. Next week, we'll finish the project!
Final Project
This is it! Time to finish your project and show off your knowledge! Don't forget, if you need or want to get UC, San Diego transcript credit, you need to sign up on UC, San Diego Extension NOW -- before you do the work for this week!
About the Teaching Impacts of Technology in K-12 Education Specialization
2% That’s the estimate of how many high school students in all of California took a Computer Science class in 2015. And yet, computers and data are everywhere. Just consider a typical 24 hours in your life … how many different computer devices do you use? We all live in multiple digital worlds that are changing rapidly with new apps, devices, and data analyses offering a constant stream of innovations and technology integrations for our lives.
