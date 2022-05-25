About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 6 in the
Teaching Impacts of Technology in K-12 Education Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Offered by

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Orientation

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete

Keeping Connected in a Global Society

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 22 min), 9 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Making Geography-based Connections

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 2 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Impacts of Computing and Supporting Interactive Learning

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 60 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

More lesson plans for interactivity: Impacts and Encoding Images

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Teaching Impacts of Technology in K-12 Education

