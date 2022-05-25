About this Course

Course 4 of 6 in the
Teaching Impacts of Technology in K-12 Education Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Offered by

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Orientation

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 18 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete

Getting a Job in New Ways

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 18 min), 8 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Physical Ties to Work

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 4 min), 11 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Advancing your career in the technical world

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 3 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Impacts of Computing and Pedagogy

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 12 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes

Teaching Impacts of Technology in K-12 Education

