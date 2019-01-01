Profile

Beth Simon

Teaching Professor

Bio

Dr. Beth Simon is a Teaching Professor in the Department of Education Studies. Her research interests lie in the areas of computing education and online and technology-enhanced teaching. Beth is currently involved in development of high school computing curriculum and the training and community needs of K-12 teachers wanting to bring computing education opportunities to their students. Previously, Beth has studied the impacts of evidence-based active learning practices (e.g., Peer Instruction) on student outcomes in higher education, student conceptions of computing concepts, and novice computing students’ self-efficacy. Beth is currently the Faculty Advisor for Digital Learning in the UCSD Teaching + Learning Commons where she supports faculty and instructional staff in the use of technology to support their educational efforts both on-campus and through MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses).

Courses

Computational Thinking for K-12 Educators: Nested If Statements and Compound Conditionals

Learn to Teach Java: ArrayLists and 2D Arrays

Learn to Teach Java: Writing Classes and Arrays

Computational Thinking for K-12 Educators: Variables and Nested Loops

Teaching Impacts of Technology: Fundamentals

Learn to Teach Java: Inheritance and Recursion

Learn to Teach Java: Sequences, Primitive Types and Using Objects

Teaching Impacts of Technology: Workplace of the Future

Computational Thinking for K-12 Educators Capstone

Teaching Impacts of Technology: Relationships

Computational Thinking for K-12 Educators: Abstraction, Methods, and Lists

Capstone Project: Teaching Impacts of Technology

Teaching Impacts of Technology: Data Collection, Use, and Privacy

Computational Thinking for K-12 Educators: Sequences and Loops

Learn to Teach Java: Boolean Expressions, If Statements, and Iteration

Teaching Impacts of Technology: Global Society

Computational Thinking for K-12 Educators: Conditional Loops and If Statements

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder