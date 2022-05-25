About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 6 in the
Computational Thinking & Block Programming in K-12 Education Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

30 minutes to complete

Welcome!

30 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 2 readings
4 hours to complete

Nested Repeats

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 48 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

More Nested Repeats & Events

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

More Events & Variables

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 16 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

More Variables

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 13 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Computational Thinking & Block Programming in K-12 Education Specialization

Computational Thinking & Block Programming in K-12 Education

