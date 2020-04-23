Get started with the basics of Java, and prepare to teach others using the free, online interactive CS Awesome textbook. In this course for teachers we'll guide you both in learning Java concepts and skills but also in how to effectively teach those to your students.
This course is part of the Learn to Teach Java Specialization
- Objects
- Java
- Teaching
- Computer Programming
- APCS A
University of California San Diego
UC San Diego is an academic powerhouse and economic engine, recognized as one of the top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. Innovation is central to who we are and what we do. Here, students learn that knowledge isn't just acquired in the classroom—life is their laboratory.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome!
Meet Dr. Simon and fellow learners in this class! Find out what you’ll be doing and learning.
Sequences of Instructions and Primitive Types (Unit 1): Learn as a Student
Instructions are the basic building blocks for programs. The sentences in our "essay", if you will (not a popular analogy for students - but true). Using CS Awesome, we'll learn some basic instructions in Java -- which focus more on storing and manipulating data (numbers and words) than we did in most block-based programming languages.
Sequences of Instructions and Primitive Types (Unit 1): Teacher Powerup
This week we'll go deeper and engage with some resources to support your teaching. You'll explore some questions to use in classroom analysis discussions (Peer Instruction), learn how these concepts are commonly assessed, and prepare to help students who are having trouble with CS Awesome assessments. Finally, you can check your own Unit 1 Java and Java Teacher mastery on our end of Unit 1 quizzes.
Using Objects (Unit 2): Learn as a Student
One of the key features of Java (as well as some other modern programming languages) is that it is "object-oriented" -- that we can design programs based around modeling of objects as a combination of data and methods (or actions) on that data. Using CS Awesome, we'll learn how to use already defined classes (classes are types of objects), to increase our power in solving problems in Java.
Using Objects (Unit 2): Teacher Powerup
This week we'll go deeper and engage with some resources to support your teaching. You'll explore some questions to use in classroom analysis discussions (Peer Instruction), learn how these concepts are commonly assessed, and prepare to help students who are having trouble with CS Awesome assessments. Finally, you can check your own Unit 2 Java and Java Teacher mastery on our end of Unit 2 quizzes.
I like the course and the instructor teaches extremely well
First i will want say Thanks to my instructor "Beth Simon" because I learned every thing about Sequences, Primitive Types and Using Objects in java programming in simple way.
Great example were used in this course which makes easy to get the concept of the topic.
About the Learn to Teach Java Specialization
Learn to teach introductory Java -- with a focus on the new Advanced Placement Computer Science A curriculum. Preview the CS Awesome curriculum with overview videos to help you prepare for class efficiently. Learn teaching tips and access supporting materials from an expert in CS education with 15+ years experience including advice on teaching debugging, code tracing (for answering multiple choice questions) and problem solving patterns. Complete activities specifically designed for teachers and create materials you can use in your classroom.
