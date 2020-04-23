About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Learn to Teach Java Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Objects
  • Java
  • Teaching
  • Computer Programming
  • APCS A
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Learn to Teach Java Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome!

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 2 readings
3 hours to complete

Sequences of Instructions and Primitive Types (Unit 1): Learn as a Student

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 55 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Sequences of Instructions and Primitive Types (Unit 1): Teacher Powerup

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 52 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Using Objects (Unit 2): Learn as a Student

5 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 132 min), 1 reading, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Using Objects (Unit 2): Teacher Powerup

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 41 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM LEARN TO TEACH JAVA: SEQUENCES, PRIMITIVE TYPES AND USING OBJECTS

View all reviews

About the Learn to Teach Java Specialization

Learn to Teach Java

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder