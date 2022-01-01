About this Specialization

Learn to teach introductory Java -- with a focus on the new Advanced Placement Computer Science A curriculum. Preview the CS Awesome curriculum with overview videos to help you prepare for class efficiently. Learn teaching tips and access supporting materials from an expert in CS education with 15+ years experience including advice on teaching debugging, code tracing (for answering multiple choice questions) and problem solving patterns. Complete activities specifically designed for teachers and create materials you can use in your classroom.
Beginner Level
Beginner Level
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
English
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Learn to Teach Java: Sequences, Primitive Types and Using Objects

4.9
stars
31 ratings
6 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Learn to Teach Java: Boolean Expressions, If Statements, and Iteration

Course3

Course 3

Learn to Teach Java: Writing Classes and Arrays

4.8
stars
12 ratings
2 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Learn to Teach Java: ArrayLists and 2D Arrays

University of California San Diego

