Pedagogy is the study of teaching, specifically the methods and practices teachers use to deliver content to learners. The term refers to teaching styles and the theories that inform them, such as behaviorism, cognitive constructivism, and social constructivism. Pedagogical approaches may be teacher-centered with an emphasis on lectures and direct instruction or student-centered with a focus on project-based learning and coaching.
Studying pedagogy can be useful in your training if you want to teach other people. Examining your beliefs on teaching and learning and adjusting your practice as needed can improve the quality of your work. You may notice an increase in student learning as you become more aware of the learning preferences of students in the classroom. Learning about different approaches to education can increase your skills toolkit and give you more options for sharing information in a classroom or coaching environment.
Careers that use pedagogy tend to be in the field of education. This includes teachers in K-12 public and private schools as well as post-secondary and community educators who work in trade schools, universities, and nonprofit organizations. Coaches and mentors may use pedagogy as their roles often require teaching their mentees how to handle a task or navigate a process. Understanding pedagogy may be helpful for career advisors and therapists as well.
Taking online courses can introduce you to the fundamentals of pedagogy and pedagogical methods. Lessons go into topics like how people learn and factors that influence learning, such as the impact of social identity. You may choose to explore courses about teaching in a new format like online learning or with a new type of learner, such as adult or language learners. Alternatively, you may want to take a course to learn new skills like developing effective lesson plans or effective teaching strategies, such as chunking information.