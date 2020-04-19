Education is in a state of flux – transitioning from traditional architectures and practices to new ecologies of teaching and learning influenced by the tremendous social and technological changes of our times. What changes are afoot today in workplaces, civic life and everyday community life? What are their implications for education? What are the possible impacts of contemporary social transformations on teaching and learning - including in the areas of technology, media, globalization, diversity, changing forms of work in the “knowledge society”, and, in these contexts, changing learner needs and sensibilities? This course explores three pedagogical paradigms: “didactic”, “authentic” and “transformative” learning. It takes an historical perspective in order to define the contemporary dimensions of what we term “new learning”. It prepares participants to make purposeful choices and link particular theories/instructional approaches to individual and group learning goals.
New Learning: Principles and Patterns of PedagogyUniversity of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
About this Course
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: Course Orientation
Education is in a state of flux – transitioning from traditional architectures and practices to new ecologies of teaching and learning influenced by the tremendous social and technological changes of our times. This course explores three pedagogical paradigms: “didactic,” “authentic,” and “transformative” learning. It takes a historical perspective in order to define the contemporary dimensions of what we term “new learning.” It prepares participants to make purposeful choices and link particular theories/instructional approaches to individual and group learning goals.
Module 2: What is New Learning?
This module explores some of the key terms of education: formal versus informal learning; and the distinctions that might be made between the terms "education," "curriculum," and "pedagogy." It also addresses the question of the differences between education as an art and a science.
Module 3: Didactic and Authentic education
In this module, course participants analyze two foundational paradigms of modern education, which we term "didactic" and "authentic" approaches.
Module 4: Transformative Education - New Learning
In the final module of this course, we will be considering prospects for the future of education, imaging a "new learning" based on a repertoire of moves drawn from the didactic and authentic pedagogies. What does transformative education mean, in theory as well as in practice?
Reviews
- 5 stars77.92%
- 4 stars16.66%
- 3 stars4.05%
- 2 stars0.90%
- 1 star0.45%
TOP REVIEWS FROM NEW LEARNING: PRINCIPLES AND PATTERNS OF PEDAGOGY
A well designed course to learn principles and patterns of pedagogy.
A very resourceful course. I believe it will and has made me a better teacher.
Fue muy util y agradable, gracias a los instructores por la dedicacion hacia nosotros
Really worthwhile course especially at this time of a major disrupter creating a shift from the old to the new learning paradigm
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.