S
Jul 24, 2018
Thank you , Coursera Team for your great support when i was faced difficulty related to my course . It was a great help :) also i learned a lot new things about Learning
SD
Aug 2, 2020
Very informative and challenging course. Thought-provoking issues. Interesting peer discussions and interaction. Inspiring professors.
By EMMANUEL N C•
Mar 10, 2021
As a professional teacher for almost eight years, I am still overwhelmed and passionate about discovering more about education. I recommend this course to those who would like to enhance their knowledge of education and pedagogy.
By Sangeeta D•
Jul 25, 2018
By kiara w•
Oct 24, 2018
I'm so happy this course is accessible online. Thank you!
By George T R•
Aug 29, 2019
Very good class from experts in the field - thumbs up!
By Jason B•
Mar 31, 2021
Overall this course is a very good course. The material, videos and reading, provide a solid foundation in understanding the history of pedagogical approaches, how they've evolved over time and the necessity for today's world. The assignments get you thinking on the various pedagogies and the dimensions of learning. You rely on your "peers" taking the course to score your essential assignments; I found the interaction with others to be minimal however. More interaction would add the final star to my ranking of this course. Enjoyed the course and learned, well worth the time.
By Jorien S•
Mar 24, 2021
Interesting sociological point of view on Education systems. I especially appreciated the 8-Dimension Model. It is a helpfull model to learn and recognize principles and patterns in pedagogy that are often unconscious to people. The pledge for a reflexive, transformative pedagogy in this 21st Century is convincing.
By Abiodun A•
Apr 19, 2020
The method of delivery of instructional materials could be varied from only the 'lecture' method to others including the lecture one. Also, various types of assessments in addition to the essay type-long answers including multiple choice and short answer could be employed. Finally, the a variety of questions can be asked not just a selected few.
Anyway, I am grateful to the instructors for taking time out to design and deliver the course.
By Jason S•
Mar 4, 2019
Switching between coursera and their platform is annoying and makes it harder to organize things.
By Maria H C L L•
Apr 28, 2020
I strongly recommend “New Learning: Principles and Patterns of Pedagogy” Course for those who are passionate about Education or would like to embrace a new career challenge in teaching.
The lessons are very well organized and the key concepts thoroughly explained by B. Cope and M. Kalantzis.
I learnt a lot and above all, I truly enjoyed it !
By Rufo R M•
Apr 27, 2020
The course is very informative. The flow from didactic pedagogy to transformative pedagogy was very enlightening. The two resource persons are experts in their field, hence, they were capable of providing us very deep discussion on the dimensions of the three models of pedagogy. I learned a lot from this course.
By Saadane D•
Aug 3, 2020
By Caroline A•
Apr 20, 2020
Really worthwhile course especially at this time of a major disrupter creating a shift from the old to the new learning paradigm
By Mr. T S•
Oct 22, 2020
Peer reviewed Projects/Assignments gave me a diversified knowledge of others opinions and improved my skills of writing essays.
By Genesis P•
Sep 29, 2020
This course served as a refresher course in education. however, along the way as I've got to learn more and more about pedagogy, I've got to learn, relearn and unlearn things in my understanding. in spite the difficulty in dealing with busy schedule, i stand tall and able to survive the quest. thank you Coursera, Illinois, and Professors Cope and Kalantzi for elevating my understanding and helping me perceived learning and teaching.
By MARLINE D L•
Jul 9, 2020
My warm thanks to Dr. Cope and Dr Kalantzis, learning never ends. This is just the beginning of my journey as educator. I love the thoughts about---Education as a Science. From now on, learning and completed this course with strong conviction, I should say that education is the foundation of all disciplines. This course is highly recommended.
By Anne B•
Jun 29, 2021
I thoroughly enjoyed this course! It met my expectations to learning more about the history of pedagogy and where we need to be heading.
Course content and materials meet the course objectives. The lecturers know how to disseminate the information in a succint and clear way.
Thank you Dr Cope and Dr Kalantzis.
By AISWARYA 2•
Jul 27, 2020
It is an excellent course on pedagogy and different types of pedagogy involved in both older and modern education. It highlights many different techniques of learning. The course has been designed beautifully and structured systematically. The professors were well prepared and classes were well taken.
By Romaine D•
Aug 24, 2020
Enrolling for this Course has helped me to get a better understanding of the topics taught. The videos and other accompanying reading material made available in this Course were comprehensive, interesting and insightful. It helped me enhance essential skills required in the educational field.
By Stephen F•
Mar 15, 2021
I really enjoyed this course both in terms of the content, the style of the lecturers, the short video format that allowed me to squeeze in 10 minutes of learning between meetings and most of all the contributions and comments by other students - highly recommended.
By Adrian H•
Jun 29, 2021
This course provides a thought provoking review of the foundations of modern education - pedagogy. If you are involved in education, the course will give you insights into how education began and importantly where it is going and why.
By Maleka M•
May 11, 2020
This course is my first time experience with online learning and it was an amazing experience to study along with people from different parts of the world. Also the content and the mentors were amazing .THANK YOU!
By B N•
Apr 26, 2022
It is a high-quality course and I recommend it to all those interested in the field of pedagogy and education. Thank you to Coursera for making learning possible and without restrictions.
By Cynthia C C C•
Nov 29, 2020
Great explanations and lectures. Very interesting examples. I could completely relate this to my everyday work and find ways to improve it through what I have learned in this course.
By Dr Z S•
Jul 13, 2021
Both the instructors taught very nicely in a lucid way. They cleared so many confusions regarding various teaching pedagogies. A wonderful experience. Thank you ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY.
By Badette•
Oct 27, 2021
It's good to know new pedagogy. Thank you so much for this course for it had opened my mind into new learning.