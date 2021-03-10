Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for New Learning: Principles and Patterns of Pedagogy by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Education is in a state of flux – transitioning from traditional architectures and practices to new ecologies of teaching and learning influenced by the tremendous social and technological changes of our times. What changes are afoot today in workplaces, civic life and everyday community life? What are their implications for education? What are the possible impacts of contemporary social transformations on teaching and learning - including in the areas of technology, media, globalization, diversity, changing forms of work in the “knowledge society”, and, in these contexts, changing learner needs and sensibilities? This course explores three pedagogical paradigms: “didactic”, “authentic” and “transformative” learning. It takes an historical perspective in order to define the contemporary dimensions of what we term “new learning”. It prepares participants to make purposeful choices and link particular theories/instructional approaches to individual and group learning goals. -------------------------------- Recommended Background -------------------------------- This course is designed for people interested in the future of education and the "learning society," including people who may wish to join education as a profession, practicing teachers interested in exploring future directions for a vocation that is currently undergoing transformation, and community and workplace leaders who regard their mission to be in part "educative." -------------------------------- Related Resources -------------------------------- This course is based on the following book: https://www.amazon.com/New-Learning-Mary-Kalantzis-ebook/dp/B0096R1FUM Additional online resources are available here: https://newlearningonline.com/new-learning -------------------------------- Take this Course for Credit at the University of Illinois -------------------------------- This course has the same content and anticipates the same level of contribution by students in the e-Learning Ecologies course offered to graduate certificate, masters, and doctoral level students in the Learning Design and Leadership Program in the College of Education at the University of Illinois. Of course, in the nature of MOOCs many people will just want to view the videos and casually join some of the discussions. Some people say that these limited kinds of participation offer evidence that MOOCs suffer from low retention rates. Far from it – we say that any level of engagement is good engagement. On the other hand, if you would like to take this course for credit at the University of Illinois, you will find more information about our program here: https://newlearningonline.com/kalantzis-and-cope/learning-design-and-leadership-program And you can apply here: https://education.illinois.edu/epol/programs-degrees/ldl -------------------------------- The Learning Design and Leadership Series of MOOCs -------------------------------- This course is one of a series of eight MOOCs created by Bill Cope and Mary Kalantzis for the Learning Design and Leadership program at the University of Illinois. If you find this MOOC helpful, please join us in others! e-Learning Ecologies: Innovative Approaches to Teaching and Learning for the Digital Age https://www.coursera.org/learn/elearning New Learning: Principles and Patterns of Pedagogy https://www.coursera.org/learn/newlearning Assessment for Learning https://www.coursera.org/learn/assessmentforlearning Learning, Knowledge, and Human Development https://www.coursera.org/learn/learning-knowledge-human-development Ubiquitous Learning and Instructional Technologies https://www.coursera.org/learn/ubiquitouslearning Negotiating Learner Differences: Towards Productive Diversity in Learning https://www.coursera.org/learn/learnerdifferences Literacy Teaching and Learning: Aims, Approaches and Pedagogies https://www.coursera.org/learn/literacy-teaching-learning Multimodal Literacies: Communication and Learning in the Era of Digital Media https://www.coursera.org/learn/multimodal-literacies...

S

Jul 24, 2018

Thank you , Coursera Team for your great support when i was faced difficulty related to my course . It was a great help :) also i learned a lot new things about Learning

SD

Aug 2, 2020

Very informative and challenging course. Thought-provoking issues. Interesting peer discussions and interaction. Inspiring professors.

By EMMANUEL N C

Mar 10, 2021

As a professional teacher for almost eight years, I am still overwhelmed and passionate about discovering more about education. I recommend this course to those who would like to enhance their knowledge of education and pedagogy.

By Sangeeta D

Jul 25, 2018

Thank you , Coursera Team for your great support when i was faced difficulty related to my course . It was a great help :) also i learned a lot new things about Learning

By kiara w

Oct 24, 2018

I'm so happy this course is accessible online. Thank you!

By George T R

Aug 29, 2019

Very good class from experts in the field - thumbs up!

By Jason B

Mar 31, 2021

Overall this course is a very good course. The material, videos and reading, provide a solid foundation in understanding the history of pedagogical approaches, how they've evolved over time and the necessity for today's world. The assignments get you thinking on the various pedagogies and the dimensions of learning. You rely on your "peers" taking the course to score your essential assignments; I found the interaction with others to be minimal however. More interaction would add the final star to my ranking of this course. Enjoyed the course and learned, well worth the time.

By Jorien S

Mar 24, 2021

Interesting sociological point of view on Education systems. I especially appreciated the 8-Dimension Model. It is a helpfull model to learn and recognize principles and patterns in pedagogy that are often unconscious to people. The pledge for a reflexive, transformative pedagogy in this 21st Century is convincing.

By Abiodun A

Apr 19, 2020

The method of delivery of instructional materials could be varied from only the 'lecture' method to others including the lecture one. Also, various types of assessments in addition to the essay type-long answers including multiple choice and short answer could be employed. Finally, the a variety of questions can be asked not just a selected few.

Anyway, I am grateful to the instructors for taking time out to design and deliver the course.

By Jason S

Mar 4, 2019

Switching between coursera and their platform is annoying and makes it harder to organize things.

By Maria H C L L

Apr 28, 2020

I strongly recommend “New Learning: Principles and Patterns of Pedagogy” Course for those who are passionate about Education or would like to embrace a new career challenge in teaching.

The lessons are very well organized and the key concepts thoroughly explained by B. Cope and M. Kalantzis.

I learnt a lot and above all, I truly enjoyed it !

By Rufo R M

Apr 27, 2020

The course is very informative. The flow from didactic pedagogy to transformative pedagogy was very enlightening. The two resource persons are experts in their field, hence, they were capable of providing us very deep discussion on the dimensions of the three models of pedagogy. I learned a lot from this course.

By Saadane D

Aug 3, 2020

Very informative and challenging course. Thought-provoking issues. Interesting peer discussions and interaction. Inspiring professors.

By Caroline A

Apr 20, 2020

Really worthwhile course especially at this time of a major disrupter creating a shift from the old to the new learning paradigm

By Mr. T S

Oct 22, 2020

Peer reviewed Projects/Assignments gave me a diversified knowledge of others opinions and improved my skills of writing essays.

By Genesis P

Sep 29, 2020

This course served as a refresher course in education. however, along the way as I've got to learn more and more about pedagogy, I've got to learn, relearn and unlearn things in my understanding. in spite the difficulty in dealing with busy schedule, i stand tall and able to survive the quest. thank you Coursera, Illinois, and Professors Cope and Kalantzi for elevating my understanding and helping me perceived learning and teaching.

By MARLINE D L

Jul 9, 2020

My warm thanks to Dr. Cope and Dr Kalantzis, learning never ends. This is just the beginning of my journey as educator. I love the thoughts about---Education as a Science. From now on, learning and completed this course with strong conviction, I should say that education is the foundation of all disciplines. This course is highly recommended.

By Anne B

Jun 29, 2021

I thoroughly enjoyed this course! It met my expectations to learning more about the history of pedagogy and where we need to be heading.

Course content and materials meet the course objectives. The lecturers know how to disseminate the information in a succint and clear way.

Thank you Dr Cope and Dr Kalantzis.

By AISWARYA 2

Jul 27, 2020

It is an excellent course on pedagogy and different types of pedagogy involved in both older and modern education. It highlights many different techniques of learning. The course has been designed beautifully and structured systematically. The professors were well prepared and classes were well taken.

By Romaine D

Aug 24, 2020

Enrolling for this Course has helped me to get a better understanding of the topics taught. The videos and other accompanying reading material made available in this Course were comprehensive, interesting and insightful. It helped me enhance essential skills required in the educational field.

By Stephen F

Mar 15, 2021

I really enjoyed this course both in terms of the content, the style of the lecturers, the short video format that allowed me to squeeze in 10 minutes of learning between meetings and most of all the contributions and comments by other students - highly recommended.

By Adrian H

Jun 29, 2021

This course provides a thought provoking review of the foundations of modern education - pedagogy. If you are involved in education, the course will give you insights into how education began and importantly where it is going and why.

By Maleka M

May 11, 2020

This course is my first time experience with online learning and it was an amazing experience to study along with people from different parts of the world. Also the content and the mentors were amazing .THANK YOU!

By B N

Apr 26, 2022

It is a high-quality course and I recommend it to all those interested in the field of pedagogy and education. Thank you to Coursera for making learning possible and without restrictions.

By Cynthia C C C

Nov 29, 2020

Great explanations and lectures. Very interesting examples. I could completely relate this to my everyday work and find ways to improve it through what I have learned in this course.

By Dr Z S

Jul 13, 2021

​Both the instructors taught very nicely in a lucid way. They cleared so many confusions regarding various teaching pedagogies. A wonderful experience. Thank you ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY.

By Badette

Oct 27, 2021

It's good to know new pedagogy. Thank you so much for this course for it had opened my mind into new learning.

