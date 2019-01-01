Profile

Dr William Cope

Professor

Bio

Bill Cope is a Professor in the Department of Educational Policy Studies at the University of Illinois. He is Principal Investigator in a series of major projects funded by the Institute of Educational Sciences in the US Department of Education and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation researching and developing educational technologies. From 2010-2013 he was Chair of the Journals Publication Committee of the American Educational Research Association. Recent books include The Future of the Academic Journal, (with Angus Phillips, eds) Chandos, Oxford, 2009/2nd edition 2014, and Towards a Semantic Web: Connecting Knowledge in Academic Research, (with Kalantzis and Magee), Woodhead, Cambridge, 2010. He has one patent and two patents pending in the fields of e-learning and web publishing. With Mary Kalantzis, he is co-author of New Learning: Elements of a Science of Education, Cambridge University Press, 2008/2nd edition 2012 and Literacies, Cambridge University Press, 2012; and co-editor of Ubiquitous Learning, University of Illinois Press, 2009. For more information, visit Dr Cope's research website.

Courses

Literacy Teaching and Learning: Aims, Approaches and Pedagogies

Assessment for Learning

Learning, Knowledge, and Human Development

Multimodal Literacies: Communication and Learning in the Era of Digital Media

e-Learning Ecologies: Innovative Approaches to Teaching and Learning for the Digital Age

Ubiquitous Learning and Instructional Technologies

New Learning: Principles and Patterns of Pedagogy

Negotiating Learner Differences: Towards Productive Diversity in Learning

