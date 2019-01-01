Professor
Bill Cope is a Professor in the Department of Educational Policy Studies at the University of Illinois. He is Principal Investigator in a series of major projects funded by the Institute of Educational Sciences in the US Department of Education and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation researching and developing educational technologies. From 2010-2013 he was Chair of the Journals Publication Committee of the American Educational Research Association. Recent books include The Future of the Academic Journal, (with Angus Phillips, eds) Chandos, Oxford, 2009/2nd edition 2014, and Towards a Semantic Web: Connecting Knowledge in Academic Research, (with Kalantzis and Magee), Woodhead, Cambridge, 2010. He has one patent and two patents pending in the fields of e-learning and web publishing. With Mary Kalantzis, he is co-author of New Learning: Elements of a Science of Education, Cambridge University Press, 2008/2nd edition 2012 and Literacies, Cambridge University Press, 2012; and co-editor of Ubiquitous Learning, University of Illinois Press, 2009. For more information, visit Dr Cope's research website.