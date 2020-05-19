This course will analyze currently available technologies for learning. Areas addressed include: learning management systems, intelligent tutors, computer adaptive testing, gamification, simulations, learning in and through social media and peer interaction, universal design for learning, differentiated instruction systems, big data and learning analytics, attention monitoring, and affect-aware systems. Participants will explore the processes for selection and implementation of suitable technologies, the design of electronic learning resources, design and application of digital media in teaching and learning, familiarization with web usability and accessibility, and critical analysis of the benefits of technologies in education.
Ubiquitous Learning and Instructional TechnologiesUniversity of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
About this Course
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
With presentations by leading researchers on technology innovation at the University of Illinois, this learning module explores the future of learning in an environment of ubiquitous technology-mediated communication. Bill Cope pushes the boundaries of possibility with his five propositions about the future of learning. Cris Mayo explores the gendered aspects of technology and ways in which we can critically engage with technologies in education. H Chad Lane explores the dynamics of technology-mediated learning in games and museums. Maya Israel introduces the challenges and opportunities of teaching computer science.
Ubiquitous Learning
This module examines the implications of ubiquitous learning for assessment and instruction, and technology as a mediator of social relations.
Instructional Technologies
The course now turns to look at some of the applications of technology in pedagogical practice in case studies of assessment, and in experiential informal learning.
Goals and Outcomes
The final module explores some additional cases and issues of technology in learning, examining the nature of the classroom, computer coding as a curriculum practice, and finally the question of measuring learning outcomes.
Reviews
- 5 stars67.34%
- 4 stars20.40%
- 3 stars8.16%
- 2 stars2.04%
- 1 star2.04%
TOP REVIEWS FROM UBIQUITOUS LEARNING AND INSTRUCTIONAL TECHNOLOGIES
Thanks for this kind of course. I learned a lot and the most exciting part is to review peer's work and receiving theirs for me.
This course was the best course I have taken in years. I truly found it engaging, challenging and thought-provoking.
Highly recommend everyone in the education sector to take this course! Easy to understand videos. Thought-provoking assignments with great interaction among students.
Learnt a great deal about asynchronous and synchronous learning, definitely pushed the boundaries on how we view technology mediated environments for education.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.