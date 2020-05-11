DN
Jan 24, 2021
I really enjoyed taking this course and learning how to move to a more reflexiive learning approach where the student actually becomes more involved in the learning process.
May 19, 2020
Highly recommend everyone in the education sector to take this course! Easy to understand videos. Thought-provoking assignments with great interaction among students.
By Deleted A•
May 11, 2020
Stale content, poor quality control over videos, and too much emphasis on 'Scholar', which comes across as PRODUCT PROMOTION.
By Amy M•
Sep 14, 2018
This course seems to be a study of case studies showing how technology impacts education. Perhaps I was mislead by the title as I was looking for some how-to with specific instructional technologies. This course did not offer that at all, its all about theory and case studies.
By Goh S H E•
Jul 4, 2020
There are some confusion with using the platform to facilitate discussions. There are some peers who have duly completed their assignments but did not do so in the format required which makes it hard for them to get a grade or to be reviewed. Additionally, the choice to complete the course either on Scholar or Coursera platform may have caused a split of users between two platforms and hence slow to receive reviews. I would hope some clarifications can be made to improve the instructions so that peers will also be able to complete this course.
By Flavius A•
Jun 11, 2020
I wish there were more practical things in the course that you could take to the classroom, also it took longer to finish this course because I had to wait almsot 2 weeks for my last assignment to get peer reviewed; that seemed to b a common issue
By Filianti•
Jun 19, 2020
Very interesting courses, the learning videos provided are very good. The evaluation questions really help learners understand what has been conveyed. The material is also very relate to the topic of the course!
By Lam K Y•
May 19, 2020
By Vinodhini D J•
Oct 9, 2020
Learnt a great deal about asynchronous and synchronous learning, definitely pushed the boundaries on how we view technology mediated environments for education.
By Bashayer A•
Dec 16, 2020
Dr.William Cope and Dr.Mary Kalantzis have successfully orchestrated this course with the assistance of brilliant professors. Recent and very relatable knowledge and information on the future of learning using technology. The variety of topics and the specialty focused /innovation approach by all contributors, authors and researchers who participated in the program is remarkable. Moreover, Peer review and Discussion boards made a great assessment method, allowing me and thousand of learners around the world to share our knowledge and have not only theory but implementation focused conversations.
the fifth point is not given because of the lack of moderator support and response in the course, I understand the challenge around this , given this is a mooc course and have thousands of learners, but a small present of a moderator here and their would be nice and create a more engaging and collaborative course.
By marisol g•
Jun 17, 2020
Thanks so much to all the staff of Coursera, specially to Professor William Cope. In this course, I learned that it is necessary to search different sites, applications, and innovative information in order to complete the course and I will try to keep on doing it. It was an interesting and useful course. I liked peer review because it was new for me. God bless you!
By Nicole B•
Jun 13, 2021
Dr. Cope and the other instructors in this course provide an excellent overview of online learning of the past and present and how they visualize online learning in the near future. I appreciated the perspectives and video lessons provided by the three "guest" instructors, particularly the lessons connected to Frankenstein and its ties to educational accessibility.
By Kanchan•
May 20, 2020
I really liked the videos and the discussion forums - lots of new learning happened. The discussion prompts really pushed my boundaries to think, research, reflect on the findings and write the response.
By Davmarius N•
Jan 25, 2021
By ROWENA P S J•
Apr 26, 2021
Thanks for this kind of course. I learned a lot and the most exciting part is to review peer's work and receiving theirs for me.
By Christina S•
Sep 6, 2021
This course was the best course I have taken in years. I truly found it engaging, challenging and thought-provoking.
By Aswathy S•
Aug 2, 2020
Very useful and effective.
By Kimberley Y•
Sep 23, 2021
I loved learning the content of this course. It is the first MOOC I have taken so the peer feedback system was a bit to get my head around, and I'm sceptical of the legitimacy of some of the feedback given the lack of accountability. However, I really enjoyed learning the concepts in a flexible manner. I note that there was no support from any course administrators given in the discussion forums.