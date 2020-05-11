Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Ubiquitous Learning and Instructional Technologies by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.5
stars
49 ratings
16 reviews

About the Course

This course will analyze currently available technologies for learning. Areas addressed include: learning management systems, intelligent tutors, computer adaptive testing, gamification, simulations, learning in and through social media and peer interaction, universal design for learning, differentiated instruction systems, big data and learning analytics, attention monitoring, and affect-aware systems. Participants will explore the processes for selection and implementation of suitable technologies, the design of electronic learning resources, design and application of digital media in teaching and learning, familiarization with web usability and accessibility, and critical analysis of the benefits of technologies in education. -------------------------------- Recommended Background -------------------------------- This course is designed for people interested in the future of education and the "learning society," including people who may wish to join education as a profession, practicing teachers interested in exploring future directions for a vocation that is currently undergoing transformation, and community and workplace leaders who regard their mission to be in part "educative." -------------------------------- Related Resources -------------------------------- This course is based on the following book: https://www.amazon.com/Learning-Ecologies-Bill-Cope/dp/1138193720 Additional online resources are available here: https://newlearningonline.com/e-learning -------------------------------- Take this Course for Credit at the University of Illinois -------------------------------- This course has the same content and anticipates the same level of contribution by students in the e-Learning Ecologies course offered to graduate certificate, masters, and doctoral level students in the Learning Design and Leadership Program in the College of Education at the University of Illinois. Of course, in the nature of MOOCs many people will just want to view the videos and casually join some of the discussions. Some people say that these limited kinds of participation offer evidence that MOOCs suffer from low retention rates. Far from it – we say that any level of engagement is good engagement. On the other hand, if you would like to take this course for credit at the University of Illinois, you will find more information about our program here: https://newlearningonline.com/kalantzis-and-cope/learning-design-and-leadership-program And you can apply here: https://education.illinois.edu/epol/programs-degrees/ldl -------------------------------- The Learning Design and Leadership Series of MOOCs -------------------------------- This course is one of a series of eight MOOCs created by Bill Cope and Mary Kalantzis for the Learning Design and Leadership program at the University of Illinois. If you find this MOOC helpful, please join us in others! e-Learning Ecologies: Innovative Approaches to Teaching and Learning for the Digital Age https://www.coursera.org/learn/elearning New Learning: Principles and Patterns of Pedagogy https://www.coursera.org/learn/newlearning Assessment for Learning https://www.coursera.org/learn/assessmentforlearning Learning, Knowledge, and Human Development https://www.coursera.org/learn/learning-knowledge-human-development Ubiquitous Learning and Instructional Technologies https://www.coursera.org/learn/ubiquitouslearning Negotiating Learner Differences: Towards Productive Diversity in Learning https://www.coursera.org/learn/learnerdifferences Literacy Teaching and Learning: Aims, Approaches and Pedagogies https://www.coursera.org/learn/literacy-teaching-learning Multimodal Literacies: Communication and Learning in the Era of Digital Media https://www.coursera.org/learn/multimodal-literacies...

DN

Jan 24, 2021

I really enjoyed taking this course and learning how to move to a more reflexiive learning approach where the student actually becomes more involved in the learning process.

LY

May 19, 2020

Highly recommend everyone in the education sector to take this course! Easy to understand videos. Thought-provoking assignments with great interaction among students.

By Deleted A

May 11, 2020

Stale content, poor quality control over videos, and too much emphasis on 'Scholar', which comes across as PRODUCT PROMOTION.

By Amy M

Sep 14, 2018

This course seems to be a study of case studies showing how technology impacts education. Perhaps I was mislead by the title as I was looking for some how-to with specific instructional technologies. This course did not offer that at all, its all about theory and case studies.

By Goh S H E

Jul 4, 2020

There are some confusion with using the platform to facilitate discussions. There are some peers who have duly completed their assignments but did not do so in the format required which makes it hard for them to get a grade or to be reviewed. Additionally, the choice to complete the course either on Scholar or Coursera platform may have caused a split of users between two platforms and hence slow to receive reviews. I would hope some clarifications can be made to improve the instructions so that peers will also be able to complete this course.

By Flavius A

Jun 11, 2020

I wish there were more practical things in the course that you could take to the classroom, also it took longer to finish this course because I had to wait almsot 2 weeks for my last assignment to get peer reviewed; that seemed to b a common issue

By Filianti

Jun 19, 2020

Very interesting courses, the learning videos provided are very good. The evaluation questions really help learners understand what has been conveyed. The material is also very relate to the topic of the course!

By Vinodhini D J

Oct 9, 2020

Learnt a great deal about asynchronous and synchronous learning, definitely pushed the boundaries on how we view technology mediated environments for education.

By Bashayer A

Dec 16, 2020

Dr.William Cope and Dr.Mary Kalantzis have successfully orchestrated this course with the assistance of brilliant professors. Recent and very relatable knowledge and information on the future of learning using technology. The variety of topics and the specialty focused /innovation approach by all contributors, authors and researchers who participated in the program is remarkable. Moreover, Peer review and Discussion boards made a great assessment method, allowing me and thousand of learners around the world to share our knowledge and have not only theory but implementation focused conversations.

the fifth point is not given because of the lack of moderator support and response in the course, I understand the challenge around this , given this is a mooc course and have thousands of learners, but a small present of a moderator here and their would be nice and create a more engaging and collaborative course.

By marisol g

Jun 17, 2020

Thanks so much to all the staff of Coursera, specially to Professor William Cope. In this course, I learned that it is necessary to search different sites, applications, and innovative information in order to complete the course and I will try to keep on doing it. It was an interesting and useful course. I liked peer review because it was new for me. God bless you!

By Nicole B

Jun 13, 2021

Dr. Cope and the other instructors in this course provide an excellent overview of online learning of the past and present and how they visualize online learning in the near future. I appreciated the perspectives and video lessons provided by the three "guest" instructors, particularly the lessons connected to Frankenstein and its ties to educational accessibility.

By Kanchan

May 20, 2020

I really liked the videos and the discussion forums - lots of new learning happened. The discussion prompts really pushed my boundaries to think, research, reflect on the findings and write the response.

By ROWENA P S J

Apr 26, 2021

Thanks for this kind of course. I learned a lot and the most exciting part is to review peer's work and receiving theirs for me.

By Christina S

Sep 6, 2021

This course was the best course I have taken in years. I truly found it engaging, challenging and thought-provoking.

By Aswathy S

Aug 2, 2020

Very useful and effective.

By Kimberley Y

Sep 23, 2021

I loved learning the content of this course. It is the first MOOC I have taken so the peer feedback system was a bit to get my head around, and I'm sceptical of the legitimacy of some of the feedback given the lack of accountability. However, I really enjoyed learning the concepts in a flexible manner. I note that there was no support from any course administrators given in the discussion forums.

