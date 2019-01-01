Profile

Mary Kalantzis was from 2006 to 2016 Dean of the College of Education at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. Before this, she was Dean of the Faculty of Education, Language and Community Services at RMIT University, Melbourne, Australia, and President of the Australian Council of Deans of Education. With Bill Cope, she has co-authored or co-edited: "New Learning: Elements of a Science of Education," Cambridge University Press, 2008 (2nd edition, 2012); "Ubiquitous Learning," University of Illinois Press, 2009; "Towards a Semantic Web: Connecting Knowledge in Academic Research," Elsevier, 2009; "Literacies," Cambridge University Press 2012 (2nd edition, 2016); "A Pedagogy of Multiliteracies," Palgrave, 2016; and "e-Learning Ecologies," Routledge, 2017.

Literacy Teaching and Learning: Aims, Approaches and Pedagogies

Assessment for Learning

Learning, Knowledge, and Human Development

Multimodal Literacies: Communication and Learning in the Era of Digital Media

e-Learning Ecologies: Innovative Approaches to Teaching and Learning for the Digital Age

Ubiquitous Learning and Instructional Technologies

New Learning: Principles and Patterns of Pedagogy

Negotiating Learner Differences: Towards Productive Diversity in Learning

