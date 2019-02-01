About this Course

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Module 1: Course Orientation + Ubiquitous Learning

Module 2: Active Knowledge Making + Multimodal Meaning

Module 3: Recursive Feedback + Collaborative Intelligence

Module 4: Metacogniton + Differentiated Learning

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM E-LEARNING ECOLOGIES: INNOVATIVE APPROACHES TO TEACHING AND LEARNING FOR THE DIGITAL AGE

Frequently Asked Questions

