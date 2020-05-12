About this Course

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Course Orientation + Intelligence Tests

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Kinds of Assessments

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

New Assessments in the Digital Age

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Educational Data Mining + Evaluation

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 111 min)

