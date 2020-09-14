Chevron Left
Back to Assessment for Learning

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Assessment for Learning by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.6
stars
123 ratings
26 reviews

About the Course

For several decades now, assessment has become an increasingly pressing educational priority. Teacher and school accountability systems have come to be based on analysis of large-scale, standardized summative assessments. As a consequence, assessment now dominates most conversations about reform, particularly as a measure of teacher and school accountability for learner performance. Behind the often heated and at times ideologically gridlocked debate is a genuine challenge to address gaps in achievement between different demographically identifiable groups of students. There is an urgent need to lift whole communities and cohorts of students out of cycles of underachievement. For better or for worse, testing and public reporting of achievement is seen to be one of the few tools capable of clearly informing public policy makers and communities alike about how their resources are being used to expand the life opportunities for their children. This course is an overview of current debates about testing, and analyses the strengths and weaknesses of a variety of approaches to assessment. The course also focuses on the use of assessment technologies in learning. It will explore recent advances in computer adaptive and diagnostic testing, the use of natural language processing technologies in assessments, and embedded formative assessments in digital and online curricula. Other topics include the use of data mining and learning analytics systems in learning management systems and educational technology platforms. Participants will be required to consider issues of data access, privacy and the challenges raised by ‘big data’ including data persistency and student profiling. -------------------------------- Recommended Background -------------------------------- This course is designed for people interested in the future of education and the "learning society," including people who may wish to join education as a profession, practicing teachers interested in exploring future directions for a vocation that is currently undergoing transformation, and community and workplace leaders who regard their mission to be in part "educative." -------------------------------- Related Resources -------------------------------- Additional online resources are available here: https://newlearningonline.com -------------------------------- Take this Course for Credit at the University of Illinois -------------------------------- This course has the same content and anticipates the same level of contribution by students in the e-Learning Ecologies course offered to graduate certificate, masters, and doctoral level students in the Learning Design and Leadership Program in the College of Education at the University of Illinois. Of course, in the nature of MOOCs many people will just want to view the videos and casually join some of the discussions. Some people say that these limited kinds of participation offer evidence that MOOCs suffer from low retention rates. Far from it – we say that any level of engagement is good engagement. On the other hand, if you would like to take this course for credit at the University of Illinois, you will find more information about our program here: https://newlearningonline.com/kalantzis-and-cope/learning-design-and-leadership-program And you can apply here: https://education.illinois.edu/epol/programs-degrees/ldl -------------------------------- The Learning Design and Leadership Series of MOOCs -------------------------------- This course is one of a series of eight MOOCs created by Bill Cope and Mary Kalantzis for the Learning Design and Leadership program at the University of Illinois. If you find this MOOC helpful, please join us in others! e-Learning Ecologies: Innovative Approaches to Teaching and Learning for the Digital Age https://www.coursera.org/learn/elearning New Learning: Principles and Patterns of Pedagogy https://www.coursera.org/learn/newlearning Assessment for Learning https://www.coursera.org/learn/assessmentforlearning Learning, Knowledge, and Human Development https://www.coursera.org/learn/learning-knowledge-human-development Ubiquitous Learning and Instructional Technologies https://www.coursera.org/learn/ubiquitouslearning Negotiating Learner Differences: Towards Productive Diversity in Learning https://www.coursera.org/learn/learnerdifferences Literacy Teaching and Learning: Aims, Approaches and Pedagogies https://www.coursera.org/learn/literacy-teaching-learning Multimodal Literacies: Communication and Learning in the Era of Digital Media https://www.coursera.org/learn/multimodal-literacies...

Top reviews

TE

Jun 21, 2020

Supports students in rethinking norm-referenced standards for assessment, in comparison with mastery learning. Also introduces educational data mining and whole-program evaluation.

DP

Sep 27, 2020

Very helpful to understand Assessment throughout the education sector. Got an idea to adopt newer assessment methods .

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 26 Reviews for Assessment for Learning

By Bharat P

Sep 14, 2020

VERY INFORMATIVE AND KNOWLEDGEABLE, IT WILL BE HELPFUL FOR FURTHER STUDIES.

By Nesma M M

Apr 1, 2020

I enjoyed this course a lot and benefited from each portion of it, I am working in education as well as program evaluations, so it served both purposes. Especially at the time of a world pandemic and having to shift to online learning, this helped me a lot get an overall idea of where to start with program assessment and utilizing the newly available tools (analytics) for the purpose of program assessment and course assessment and evaluations. Thank you so much for this, will definitely enroll in other Illinois courses on coursera.

By SAAI S P 2

Oct 25, 2021

Extremely relevant course, though I wish I had enough prior knowledge to understand Data Mining part.

By Sachin B

Sep 3, 2020

Value added course for budding as well as skilled & expert academicians

By Gulshan A

May 11, 2020

Fantastic course

By Raheema T

May 13, 2020

This was my first course in the field of education and I really enjoyed it despite the fact I got scared in the start with this new field..

By ANKUR G

Jan 29, 2020

I am rating 1 star due to the pathetic instructors of the course. Dr. J Greene is worst of them all. She is unable to figure out teleprompter from where she is just reading out stuff. Please appoint some good instructors, this is not expected from Coursera

By Julia I C

Jul 19, 2020

The course provides a broad-brush overview of assessment. The course material is at the knowledge level, but many of the assignments ask for analysis. The assignment rubric was not viewable prior to posting the first assignment. I did not receive my first peer review, where I could actually view the rubric until I had already submitted 5 of the 7 assignments. The info on data analytics was enlightening. The final section, on program evaluation, was very generic and not specific to education. I could make the leap to see how it could be relevant, but since this was billed as a basic level course, I should not have had to make that leap. I was somewhat surprised that there was absolutely no reference to Kirkpatrick's four levels of educational evaluation. I did learn a few things I didn't know before, but I do not believe I developed any new skills.

By Ruth L

May 19, 2021

This course is good for those of us who have interest in education as it provides insights and different perspectives regarding the different approaches for assessments with the use of different mode of technology. It sheds a different dimensions from a traditional approach

By Pratibha N

Oct 27, 2021

All models are very informative and thought provoking. The course provides very well defined meaning of assessments in a structured manner. This will surely help a lot in my career path and all the methods learnt will be very helpful.

By Taffeta E

Jun 22, 2020

Supports students in rethinking norm-referenced standards for assessment, in comparison with mastery learning. Also introduces educational data mining and whole-program evaluation.

By Dipak D P

Sep 28, 2020

Very helpful to understand Assessment throughout the education sector. Got an idea to adopt newer assessment methods .

By Zamir G K

Aug 27, 2020

I am happy about this course. well designed and well structured.

By Ghanashyam G

Sep 4, 2020

Very informative course, thank you very much.

By Swati D R

Aug 28, 2020

Nice experience and very informative

By KUBENDRAN

Aug 18, 2020

Amazing course in the digital era

By Atul S

Oct 3, 2020

Very good course contents

By Richard D V

Aug 8, 2020

This is a great course.

By Rona E

May 2, 2022

Thank you so much

By Dr. A C

Sep 2, 2020

Excellent

By Sachin S

Sep 2, 2020

Excellent

By Mohammed m r y

Apr 17, 2022

قيمة جدا

By Dr.Rajnish K

Oct 12, 2020

Ultimate

By Mishkat A M

Oct 8, 2020

I enjoyed the course. It has a lot of useful information. I only wish that the rubric for the peer review is more specific to include the number of academic review to receive a certain number of points. The rubric only says, "Formal scholarly referencing and web links to a comprehensive range of sources" So for example, when I provided six to seven academic references, I received 15 points rather than 20. Also, the rubric does not require providing feedback when points are taken. So, most reviewers took points because they can, not because they have an academic reason. Honestly, if I am paying for the course, I would like to receive feedback to understand why points are taken. Providing feedback is essential to grow and is a factor in my decision to pay for a course.

By Metehan G

Dec 31, 2020

Too many Essential-Peer-Graded Homeworks

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder