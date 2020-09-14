TE
Jun 21, 2020
Supports students in rethinking norm-referenced standards for assessment, in comparison with mastery learning. Also introduces educational data mining and whole-program evaluation.
DP
Sep 27, 2020
Very helpful to understand Assessment throughout the education sector. Got an idea to adopt newer assessment methods .
By Bharat P•
Sep 14, 2020
VERY INFORMATIVE AND KNOWLEDGEABLE, IT WILL BE HELPFUL FOR FURTHER STUDIES.
By Nesma M M•
Apr 1, 2020
I enjoyed this course a lot and benefited from each portion of it, I am working in education as well as program evaluations, so it served both purposes. Especially at the time of a world pandemic and having to shift to online learning, this helped me a lot get an overall idea of where to start with program assessment and utilizing the newly available tools (analytics) for the purpose of program assessment and course assessment and evaluations. Thank you so much for this, will definitely enroll in other Illinois courses on coursera.
By SAAI S P 2•
Oct 25, 2021
Extremely relevant course, though I wish I had enough prior knowledge to understand Data Mining part.
By Sachin B•
Sep 3, 2020
Value added course for budding as well as skilled & expert academicians
By Gulshan A•
May 11, 2020
Fantastic course
By Raheema T•
May 13, 2020
This was my first course in the field of education and I really enjoyed it despite the fact I got scared in the start with this new field..
By ANKUR G•
Jan 29, 2020
I am rating 1 star due to the pathetic instructors of the course. Dr. J Greene is worst of them all. She is unable to figure out teleprompter from where she is just reading out stuff. Please appoint some good instructors, this is not expected from Coursera
By Julia I C•
Jul 19, 2020
The course provides a broad-brush overview of assessment. The course material is at the knowledge level, but many of the assignments ask for analysis. The assignment rubric was not viewable prior to posting the first assignment. I did not receive my first peer review, where I could actually view the rubric until I had already submitted 5 of the 7 assignments. The info on data analytics was enlightening. The final section, on program evaluation, was very generic and not specific to education. I could make the leap to see how it could be relevant, but since this was billed as a basic level course, I should not have had to make that leap. I was somewhat surprised that there was absolutely no reference to Kirkpatrick's four levels of educational evaluation. I did learn a few things I didn't know before, but I do not believe I developed any new skills.
By Ruth L•
May 19, 2021
This course is good for those of us who have interest in education as it provides insights and different perspectives regarding the different approaches for assessments with the use of different mode of technology. It sheds a different dimensions from a traditional approach
By Pratibha N•
Oct 27, 2021
All models are very informative and thought provoking. The course provides very well defined meaning of assessments in a structured manner. This will surely help a lot in my career path and all the methods learnt will be very helpful.
By Taffeta E•
Jun 22, 2020
By Dipak D P•
Sep 28, 2020
By Zamir G K•
Aug 27, 2020
I am happy about this course. well designed and well structured.
By Ghanashyam G•
Sep 4, 2020
Very informative course, thank you very much.
By Swati D R•
Aug 28, 2020
Nice experience and very informative
By KUBENDRAN•
Aug 18, 2020
Amazing course in the digital era
By Atul S•
Oct 3, 2020
Very good course contents
By Richard D V•
Aug 8, 2020
This is a great course.
By Rona E•
May 2, 2022
Thank you so much
By Dr. A C•
Sep 2, 2020
Excellent
By Sachin S•
Sep 2, 2020
Excellent
By Mohammed m r y•
Apr 17, 2022
قيمة جدا
By Dr.Rajnish K•
Oct 12, 2020
Ultimate
By Mishkat A M•
Oct 8, 2020
I enjoyed the course. It has a lot of useful information. I only wish that the rubric for the peer review is more specific to include the number of academic review to receive a certain number of points. The rubric only says, "Formal scholarly referencing and web links to a comprehensive range of sources" So for example, when I provided six to seven academic references, I received 15 points rather than 20. Also, the rubric does not require providing feedback when points are taken. So, most reviewers took points because they can, not because they have an academic reason. Honestly, if I am paying for the course, I would like to receive feedback to understand why points are taken. Providing feedback is essential to grow and is a factor in my decision to pay for a course.
By Metehan G•
Dec 31, 2020
Too many Essential-Peer-Graded Homeworks