About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Offered by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

The Aims of Literacy

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 50 min), 14 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Theory and Practice of Literacies Learning and Teaching

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 30 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Didactic + Authentic Approaches to Literacy

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 59 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Functional + Critical Approaches to Literacy

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 42 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

