Learner Reviews & Feedback for Literacy Teaching and Learning: Aims, Approaches and Pedagogies by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.4
stars
53 ratings
13 reviews

About the Course

This course opens with an exploration of the social context and aims of literacy teaching and learning. It goes on to describe a range of historical and contemporary approaches to literacy pedagogy, including didactic, authentic, functional, and critical approaches. The course takes has a 'Multiliteracies' perspective, which aims to expand the definition of literacy to encompass today's multimodal communications, and the diversity of literacies across different social and culltural contexts. A Multiliteracies approach also suggests a broad range of activity types—experiential, conceptual, analytical and critical. -------------------------------- Recommended Background -------------------------------- This course is designed for people interested in literacy teaching and learning, including people who may wish to join education as a profession, practicing teachers interested in exploring future directions for a vocation that is currently undergoing transformation, and community and workplace leaders who regard their mission to be in part "educative." -------------------------------- Related Resources -------------------------------- This course is based on the following book: https://www.amazon.com/Literacies-Mary-Kalantzis/dp/1107402190 Additional online resources are available here: https://newlearningonline.com/literacies https://newlearningonline.com/transpositional-grammar -------------------------------- Take this Course for Credit at the University of Illinois -------------------------------- This course has the same content and anticipates the same level of contribution by students in the e-Learning Ecologies course offered to graduate certificate, masters, and doctoral level students in the Learning Design and Leadership Program in the College of Education at the University of Illinois. Of course, in the nature of MOOCs many people will just want to view the videos and casually join some of the discussions. Some people say that these limited kinds of participation offer evidence that MOOCs suffer from low retention rates. Far from it – we say that any level of engagement is good engagement. On the other hand, if you would like to take this course for credit at the University of Illinois, you will find more information about our program here: https://newlearningonline.com/kalantzis-and-cope/learning-design-and-leadership-program And you can apply here: https://education.illinois.edu/epol/programs-degrees/ldl -------------------------------- The Learning Design and Leadership Series of MOOCs -------------------------------- This course is one of a series of eight MOOCs created by Bill Cope and Mary Kalantzis for the Learning Design and Leadership program at the University of Illinois. If you find this MOOC helpful, please join us in others! e-Learning Ecologies: Innovative Approaches to Teaching and Learning for the Digital Age https://www.coursera.org/learn/elearning New Learning: Principles and Patterns of Pedagogy https://www.coursera.org/learn/newlearning Assessment for Learning https://www.coursera.org/learn/assessmentforlearning Learning, Knowledge, and Human Development https://www.coursera.org/learn/learning-knowledge-human-development Ubiquitous Learning and Instructional Technologies https://www.coursera.org/learn/ubiquitouslearning Negotiating Learner Differences: Towards Productive Diversity in Learning https://www.coursera.org/learn/learnerdifferences Literacy Teaching and Learning: Aims, Approaches and Pedagogies https://www.coursera.org/learn/literacy-teaching-learning Multimodal Literacies: Communication and Learning in the Era of Digital Media https://www.coursera.org/learn/multimodal-literacies...

NM

May 23, 2020

Excellelent course to learn it opened my mind,filled the empty gaps of my brain with complete and necessary information about education(teaching and learning)

LZ

Oct 6, 2020

Thank you for giving me this great opportunity to know more about the literacy world as well as various ways of teaching and learning

By Elisabeth J T

May 3, 2018

While the course readings were informational, I found the overall experience in Coursera to be unengaging. The following are specific challenges I felt diminished my experience.

The Forum and peer-review assignments are identical. This leads to some students reposting the same information for both and limits the value-add of the exercises. Course leaders should add different prompts to encourage other types of engagement.

· When student enrollment is low, the engagement is very limited. There is almost no discussion and your assignments are not graded by many people or within the time frame. When you go to enroll, it would be helpful to see how many other students are enrolled.

· The professors do not engage during the course. They do not respond on the forum or the assignments. They essentially do not exist.

· The estimated time for the additional readings is way off the mark. This activity should be given more accurate time estimates.

By Nelson M

May 24, 2020

By lina z

Oct 7, 2020

By Dr. C S

Sep 24, 2020

This course is brilliant, with readings and supplementary materials that have helped me to get a holistic perspective about literacy teaching and learning. It has also helped me to critically reflect on my own pedagogy and understand the various dimensions of 'multilieracies'.

By nguo

Nov 17, 2016

It enables me to have a wholesome understanding of literacy teaching.

By Cornelia R

May 16, 2021

The course offers helpful guidance through key modes and models of contemporary literacy pedagogy. The material for further reading is inspiring and carefully chosen. The lecture videos are easy to follow; the emphasis is on the spoken word of two leading and passionate experts, not on fancy visualisations (I actually found some of the slides with key terms that appeared in the background a bit distracting). I have learned a lot and made intetesting discoveries.

Some minor quibbles:

(1) The format of the course allows anyone to start learning at any time. This has the disadvantage that you might be studying during a time with a very small cohort of fellow students and therefore far fewer of the vivid peer discussions you might know from more synchronized MOOCs.

(2) While their topics vary, all four obligatory writing assignments basically require you to write in the same genre, a little scholarly essay with bibliographical references. It would have been nice to be allowed one assignment in a different format, e.g. in the shape of a drawing or a more creative text.

By Eimantas B

Oct 12, 2020

Left-wing propaganda.

By Ana P

Jul 8, 2017

Thank you so much for instructing Ana Pelayo.

By Christallia D

Aug 10, 2020

It's good

By Alejandra R R

Mar 3, 2021

Un excelente curso con actividades muy completa que te llevan de la mano para una comprensión más adecuada, sin duda cada minuto invertido vale la pena

By Abdullahi A I

Feb 25, 2017

thank you

By Diana C

Feb 5, 2021

The videos were not very engaging and too heavy in information.

By Khoiri N

Nov 5, 2021

Good explanation and good resources. I'd love to read and review the material journal that provided by course.

