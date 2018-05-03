NM
May 23, 2020
Excellelent course to learn it opened my mind,filled the empty gaps of my brain with complete and necessary information about education(teaching and learning)
LZ
Oct 6, 2020
Thank you for giving me this great opportunity to know more about the literacy world as well as various ways of teaching and learning
By Elisabeth J T•
May 3, 2018
While the course readings were informational, I found the overall experience in Coursera to be unengaging. The following are specific challenges I felt diminished my experience.
The Forum and peer-review assignments are identical. This leads to some students reposting the same information for both and limits the value-add of the exercises. Course leaders should add different prompts to encourage other types of engagement.
· When student enrollment is low, the engagement is very limited. There is almost no discussion and your assignments are not graded by many people or within the time frame. When you go to enroll, it would be helpful to see how many other students are enrolled.
· The professors do not engage during the course. They do not respond on the forum or the assignments. They essentially do not exist.
· The estimated time for the additional readings is way off the mark. This activity should be given more accurate time estimates.
By Nelson M•
May 24, 2020
By lina z•
Oct 7, 2020
By Dr. C S•
Sep 24, 2020
This course is brilliant, with readings and supplementary materials that have helped me to get a holistic perspective about literacy teaching and learning. It has also helped me to critically reflect on my own pedagogy and understand the various dimensions of 'multilieracies'.
By nguo•
Nov 17, 2016
It enables me to have a wholesome understanding of literacy teaching.
By Cornelia R•
May 16, 2021
The course offers helpful guidance through key modes and models of contemporary literacy pedagogy. The material for further reading is inspiring and carefully chosen. The lecture videos are easy to follow; the emphasis is on the spoken word of two leading and passionate experts, not on fancy visualisations (I actually found some of the slides with key terms that appeared in the background a bit distracting). I have learned a lot and made intetesting discoveries.
Some minor quibbles:
(1) The format of the course allows anyone to start learning at any time. This has the disadvantage that you might be studying during a time with a very small cohort of fellow students and therefore far fewer of the vivid peer discussions you might know from more synchronized MOOCs.
(2) While their topics vary, all four obligatory writing assignments basically require you to write in the same genre, a little scholarly essay with bibliographical references. It would have been nice to be allowed one assignment in a different format, e.g. in the shape of a drawing or a more creative text.
By Eimantas B•
Oct 12, 2020
Left-wing propaganda.
By Ana P•
Jul 8, 2017
Thank you so much for instructing Ana Pelayo.
By Christallia D•
Aug 10, 2020
It's good
By Alejandra R R•
Mar 3, 2021
Un excelente curso con actividades muy completa que te llevan de la mano para una comprensión más adecuada, sin duda cada minuto invertido vale la pena
By Abdullahi A I•
Feb 25, 2017
thank you
By Diana C•
Feb 5, 2021
The videos were not very engaging and too heavy in information.
By Khoiri N•
Nov 5, 2021
Good explanation and good resources. I'd love to read and review the material journal that provided by course.