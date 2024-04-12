University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Machine Learning and Human Learning
Machine Learning and Human Learning

Dr William Cope
Vania Carvalho de Castro
JC Morgan

Instructors: Dr William Cope

Beginner level
No prior experience required
36 hours to complete
3 weeks at 12 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

There are 4 modules in this course

This course examines the differences between machine and human learning and the ways in which machines can complement human learning. It examines technical definitions of supervised and unsupervised machine learning, as well as broader views of mechanical intelligence able to replicate or exceed human intelligence. The course will also explore practical applications of learning analytics and artificial intelligence in learning management systems and other educational tools and critically interrogate the applications of AI in education.

7 videos9 readings3 peer reviews4 discussion prompts1 plugin

10 videos6 readings4 peer reviews4 discussion prompts

4 videos2 peer reviews2 discussion prompts

7 videos1 reading4 peer reviews4 discussion prompts1 plugin

Dr William Cope
