Online Learning Design for Educators Specialization
Learn Practical Skills to Teach Online. Master the foundations for creating engaging and effective online learning and teaching
Offered By
What you will learn
1. Investigate a range of challenges faced when learning in online environments
2. Select and use a variety of design-thinking principles to develop basic digital multimodal texts
3. Demonstrate an understanding of a range of techniques an educator can use to improve online learning environments and synchronous online classes
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In each of the three courses, topics are introduced through a key theoretical concept and supported with relevant tools. You’ll draw on the concept and use the tools to design and develop your own practical online teaching resources. On completion of the specialization, you’ll be able to make informed decisions about the most appropriate learning resources for your learners in an online context.
No prior experience required.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Online education: The foundations of online teaching
In a world that’s quickly becoming dominated by mobile technology, flexible working opportunities and a post-pandemic economy, online learning is here to stay. This course introduces you to the basics of reimagining, redesigning and optimising face-to-face offerings for the online environment so that learners feel connected, engaged and motivated to learn.
Create video, audio and infographics for online learning
Multimodal texts make learning interesting. Video, podcasts and infographics not only have the capability to excite and engage, but to reach a broader demography of learners who don’t thrive on verbal language knowledge acquisition and exchange alone. Multimodal texts provide a variety of ways in which to communicate and provide information to learners, as well as meet the needs of different learners’ preferences.
Online teaching: Using Zoom to connect with learners
Using cloud-based video conferencing platforms such as Zoom has become, for many people, a part of everyday life. This is particularly true for learners of all ages who are now spending more time online connecting with their peers or studying remotely. To ensure a successful learning experience for our online learners, educators and teachers need to feel confident designing and delivering a live Zoom class.
Offered by
Macquarie University
Macquarie is ranked among the top one per cent of universities in the world, and with a 5-star QS rating, we are recognised for producing graduates who are among the most sought-after professionals in the world. Since our foundation 54 years ago, we have aspired to be a different type of university: one focused on fostering collaboration between students, academics, industry and society.
