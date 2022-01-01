About this Specialization

This specialization is for educators seeking to improve and expand their repertoire of online teaching skills related to the design, development and delivery of effective and engaging online courses and lessons for school age and adult learners. Learning in the 21st century no longer takes place exclusively between the four walls of a physical classroom. With advances in technology, learners now expect to be offered flexible study modes outside of the traditional face-to-face model. This specialization explores the foundational skills required to design, develop and deliver an effective and engaging online course or lesson – a vital capability for any modern-day educator. This specialization is for anyone who is responsible for designing and/or delivering online learning experiences, as well as educators and teachers who are familiar with face-to-face learning and teaching and are now adapting to online environments. This Specialization was created by Macquarie School of Education. Macquarie University is ranked in the Top 200 or 1% of universities globally: #192 in the Times Higher Education, 2022 #200 in the QS World University Rankings, 2022 In the Times Higher Education Subject Ranking “Education”, Macquarie University is globally ranked: #69 in the Times Higher Education, 2021 #78 in the QS World University Rankings, 2021
Online education: The foundations of online teaching

Create video, audio and infographics for online learning

Online teaching: Using Zoom to connect with learners

