Social Pedagogy across Europe is the first Massive Open Online Course focused on social pedagogy – a relationship-centred approach to supporting people’s learning, well-being and social inclusion in ways that promote social justice. The course is structured in eight sessions presented over four weeks – an introductory session, six sessions outlining social pedagogy in different European countries and sharing some innovative practice insights, and a review session to support you in applying your learning. You can undertake the six country sessions in any order you would like.
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
The Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB) is a public university located in the metropolitan area of Barcelona. International in its outlook, it is fully consolidated within its local surroundings, and offers quality education in close association with research activity, the transfer of scientific, technological, cultural and educational knowledge, the promotion of its human potential and the responsible management of available resources.
Course Overview and welcome
Introduction to Social Pedagogy across Europe and Participatory Practice
In the first session, you’ll hear from our ThemPra team how social pedagogy has been developing across Europe and what the central guiding principles are. We’ll also tell you more about the social pedagogy perspective we’re taking in the MOOC and what themes we’ll be covering over the course. Finally, we’ll dive straight into the first theme: participatory practice. You’ll have a chance to find out why participation is important and how you can ensure that the people you support are meaningfully involved in decisions that affect them. Find out more about the first session in the short intro video below.
Social Pedagogy in Germany - Resource-Orientated Practice
Our first country session will take you to the ‘cradle’ of social pedagogy: Germany. In this session by our colleagues from the KJSH in Northern Germany, we’ll first give you an overview of social pedagogy in Germany, and then highlight the dynamics at play in social pedagogical practice, before introducing you to ways of working with, and strengthening, people’s resourcefulness. We’ve included six videos and two case studies about resource-orientated case management at the KJSH. Please watch our short intro video for more details.
Social Pedagogy in the UK – Creativity
In this week’s first session you’ll meet our colleagues at the University of Central Lancashire, who will introduce you to social pedagogy in the UK. In particular, we’ll focus on the role of creativity in social pedagogical practice. Our session includes ten short videos and a choice between two creative activities you can do as part of your assignment. Please watch our short intro video for more details.
