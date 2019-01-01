Charlotte Firing is a Danish social pedagogue with 25 years of experience, including 10 years as a homes manager. Her main areas of working experience are with children and adults with learning disabilities and in child and youth psychiatry. She is a trained coach and has an MA in educational sociology from the University of Aarhus. In Denmark her company Common View is involved in professional development of social pedagogical practice, leadership and in the Erasmus+ funded MOOC. In the UK context, Charlotte has had 7 years of experience as a facilitator within the Head, Heart, Hands programme, Camphill Communities in Scotland and Northern Ireland as well as in various local authorities.