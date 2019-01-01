Martin Sørensen is a senior lecturer with over 10 years of experience in teaching on the Bachelor's degree programme in social pedagogy at Københavns Professionshøjskole (KP). He enjoys offering opportunities for reflection for development, and especially the MOOC approach presents wide possibilities to see theory and practice at the same time. Martin mainly teaches e-learning and focuses on practitioners who gain a Bachelor's degree in children's education and social pedagogy. He used to work with young people in residential care homes and special schools. Martin’s lifelong ambition is to find ways of giving the people at the fringes of society the best opportunities in life.