VT
May 1, 2020
Excellent course - learned so much!!!\n\nI will definitely be putting the theory into practice in my working environment!!
DS
Dec 26, 2019
It is very informative as well as very applied course full of interesting videos. I have learnt a lot!
By Laurence A•
Mar 18, 2019
This is an excellent course and wonderful way to find out more about social pedagogy
By Conor M•
Mar 5, 2019
I felt the course so far has helped me gain a greater understanding of social pedagogy
By Anna O•
Mar 17, 2019
It is a very comprehensive, well prepared course.
Although I have a reflexion to share. I missed contributions from other countries, for example from Poland. This was a little bit disappointing. Our social pedagogy in Poland is a well established academic discipline with much to offer to this discussion.
My own department at Maria Grzegorzewska University - The Social Pedagogy Department- is a hub of Helena Radlinska's pedagogy and the UNESCO Janusz Korczak Chair I personally Chair is a hub of Janusz Korczak pedagogical heritage. I think that also the patron of our University: Maria Grzegorzewska is a figure of interest for social pedagogues. I would cherish an opportunity to enrich your course content through contribution from Poland,
thank you for having me at this course,
Best regards,
Anna
By Jutta N•
Sep 26, 2020
I got a good overview of Social Pedagogy in Europe. It was very interesting to see how Social Pedagogy has developed in the different countries in the last years. I studied in Germany over 30 years ago and it was also a good opportunity for me to see what is happening in the English speaking world as I now live in the UK. Thank you very much for designing the course. Highly recommended.
By Karen C•
Aug 9, 2019
Very interesting course, hard keeping up when doing other studies but glad i did. Was interesting learning about the countries ways of working and learning from them. Gave great insight into some that is quite new to myself, but has given me a desire to learn more around this subject.
By Carol B•
Jun 2, 2020
This was a comprehensive guide into the history of Social Pedagogy from across Europe. It delivered a range of videos, reading and assignments from across social work and pedagogy in practice. The pace was great, allowing time to reflect and fit around work and life.
By Rachel B•
Aug 27, 2021
Really excellent course. Comprehensive and interesting with relevant assessment tasks. There is much from the course that I am already implementing in my practice and is shaping development ideas moving forwards. Highly recommended. Thank you.
By michelle v•
Apr 11, 2022
thank you for making this course available, for helping me to understand my own focus in social work better (social educator like in Spain). The teachers' passion for defining social pedagogy, and enabling empowernment it, is inspiring.
By ROBERTO D P L•
Sep 18, 2019
I liked to have a wide idea of the social pedagogy status quo in Europe. I've seen lots of interesting projects that I can use once I start my professional career.
By Vikki T•
May 2, 2020
By Dasha S•
Dec 27, 2019
By Adedapo A•
May 15, 2022
A very informative course, which is recommended for all those working with young people.
By Meghana M•
Dec 13, 2020
Good Course, gained valuable insights into Social Pedagogy and its practice in Europe
By Paulina K•
Jul 15, 2019
Great Course ! Really enjoyed it ! Challenging but great !
By Ana L S Á•
Oct 22, 2020
I think this course is very interesting and useful
By Antonia B•
May 25, 2020
Very eye opening and interesting to get to know
By Hannah Q•
Nov 19, 2020
I enjoyed the course, found it insightful and informative. I thoroughly enjoyed the two peer-graded assignments and certainly improved my self-reflective skills. It was a little difficult to concentrate and learn much from the videos, I think a more interactive style would suit certain learners better. Also, because of the wording of one of the questions on the peer-graded assignments, I got a lower score than I thought I should have done. When I wanted to speak to someone about this, it was almost impossible to find any way to contact them, which was frustrating.
By Roudwan A•
Apr 16, 2020
very dood
By Kelley•
Feb 22, 2020
Poorly organised and disjointed.
By Modiehi M R•
May 15, 2020
you should give credits
By Red R•
Jun 26, 2021
looks like a series of interviews, bad quality audio and video. very interesting subject but poor explanations. pitty!