Rudi Roose is currently a Professor of Social Work at Ghent University, at the Department of Social Work and Social Pedagogy. He has studied Educational sciences and Criminology. Before he joined the university, he worked with people with disabilities and in a child protection unit, both as a care worker and as a manager. He teaches amongst others social work theories and youth care. His research is focused on the question how social practitioners can develop social just practices in a context driven by managerial ideas.