Xavier Úcar is a Full Professor of Social Pedagogy at Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (Spain). He specialises in Social Pedagogy, Social Education and Design and Evaluation of Community Development programmes and Socio-cultural Animation programmes. Since 2012, Xavier has been the Chairman of the Iberoamerican Society of Social Pedagogy (SIPS). He has co-edited a collection of books on 'Community Action and Social-Educative Action' of Graó Publishers (2006-2013) and written over 100 publications, including books, book chapters and papers. Xavier’s last publication was a trilogy titled 'Pedagogías de lo social (Pedagogies of the social)' (2016). https://uab.academia.edu/XavierUcar https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Xavier_Ucar