This course aims to provide an in-depth reflection on social work in different contexts, hereby focusing on their needs, the way the contexts have been influenced, and different challenges that have occurred during the last two years.
Reaching Vulnerable Groups through Pandemic PolicyPolitecnico di Milano
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Introduction
1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 17 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Impact of COVID-19 on support systems
2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 50 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete
Lessons learned from specific projects
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 53 min), 2 readings
25 minutes to complete
Summary
25 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 2 readings
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.