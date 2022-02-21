About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No particular background necessary.

Approx. 53 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will explore perspectives on disease and society and on systemic racism and inequality with scholars across disciplines.

  • You will explore the science and practice of individual and community wellness.

  • You will learn skills relevant to emotions, relationships, common mental health concerns, and learning in the age of Zoom and remote classes.

  • You will learn practices of cooperation, compassion, and anti-racism for community wellness.

Skills you will gain

  • health
  • Education
  • Public Health
  • COVID-19
  • Health Care
University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

10 hours to complete

An Orientation to Health, Society, and Wellness in COVID-19 Times

10 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 114 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

13 hours to complete

Mental Health and Well-Being in COVID-19 Times

13 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 137 min), 9 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

The Public Health Response and Transmission of the COVID-19 Virus

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 91 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

24 hours to complete

Social Inequities and COVID-19

24 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 227 min), 13 readings, 7 quizzes

