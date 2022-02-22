Learner Reviews & Feedback for Health, Society, and Wellness in COVID-19 Times by University of Colorado Boulder
You may be encountering a world unlike any other generation. The public health crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic has created a context of pervasive uncertainty, heightened anxiety, and social isolation that overlaps with a critical time of your own learning and development. The COVID-19 pandemic also has exacerbated long-standing inequalities and disparities, and recent events in the United States have laid bare historical and current realities of racism and systemic oppression. These challenges make starting college complicated in unprecedented ways, compounded by the fact that our university settings are themselves complex and rapidly changing. These challenges also present unique opportunities for interdisciplinary and practical learning.
This course aims to help you navigate this world and the new conditions for learning with knowledge and skill. We designed the course with participatory methods, which means that we asked students to take a key role as partners with faculty in designing the course content, structure, and learning experiences. Together, we sought to integrate faculty expertise with the perspectives and experiences of students to make the course material relevant to your life.
In this class, we will explore perspectives on disease and society and on systemic racism and inequality with scholars in the natural sciences, social sciences, arts and humanities, education, communications and media, and engineering. Engaging these disciplines to examine the complex problems of the global pandemic and systemic racism will help you build conceptual and practical skills that you will use throughout college and beyond.
In conjunction with investigating health and social crises, new and ongoing, we also will explore the science and practice of individual and community wellness. You will learn skills relevant to emotions, relationships, common mental health concerns, and learning in the age of Zoom and remote classes. You will learn practices of cooperation, compassion, and anti-racism for community wellness.
Welcome to Health, Society, and Wellness in COVID-19 Times!...
By Alan C M
Feb 22, 2022
Easy to navigate system, instructors a bit wordy, over all good material. Look forward to more classes
Finished course months ago and needed graded to receive certificate
By Bryan F
Mar 31, 2021
Great course! One issue: It's a non certificate course so when the course ends it just kind of stays in place as "in Progress" and you have to manually 'unenroll' to remove it from courses. Other than that, it's a fantastic effort. Thank you