Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to use data to make informed decisions and adopt policies during a pandemic

  • How to implement best practices to address pandemic challenges

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Pandemic
  • social science
  • policy making
  • Public Health
Instructor

Offered by

Politecnico di Milano

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Introduction

Data-driven Approaches to Pandemics

Week 2

Pandemic preparedness, prevention, and response

Social work during and after a pandemic

Conclusions

