An overview of the tools, techniques, and practices that can be enacted by policy makers, countries, and organizations to monitor, manage, and react to pandemics and mitigate and govern their impacts.
Tools and Practices for Addressing Pandemic ChallengesPolitecnico di Milano
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: English
What you will learn
How to use data to make informed decisions and adopt policies during a pandemic
How to implement best practices to address pandemic challenges
Skills you will gain
- Data Science
- Pandemic
- social science
- policy making
- Public Health
Offered by
Politecnico di Milano
Politecnico di Milano is a scientific-technological University, which trains engineers, architects and industrial designers.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
4 minutes to complete
Introduction
4 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min)
2 hours to complete
Data-driven Approaches to Pandemics
In this module, we discuss how data-driven approaches can support the monitoring and management of pandemics and other critical settings in our society.
2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 26 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
1 hour to complete
Pandemic preparedness, prevention, and response
In this module, we offer an overview of health-related approaches and solutions to prepare for, prevent, and respond to pandemics.
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
1 hour to complete
Social work during and after a pandemic
1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min)
1 minute to complete
Conclusions
1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
