Beginner Level

Course for policymakers and decision-makers in the public sector, including health, rights, local bodies, and NGOs. Basic data expertise is advised.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Finance
  • mobility
  • crowdsourcing
Beginner Level

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Politecnico di Milano

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Introduction and Policies

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 23 min)
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

Crowdsourcing and Gamification

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 16 min)
16 minutes to complete

The COCTEAU tool

16 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 11 min)
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Crowdsourcing and Crowdsensing of the Built Environment

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
15 minutes to complete

Contact Tracing

15 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min)
1 hour to complete

Disinformation and social media analytics

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 5 min)

