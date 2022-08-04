This course was developed by the Karolinska Institutet (KI) and the Federation of the European Academies of Medicine (FEAM) as part of the research project 'Pan-European Response to the Impacts of the COVID-19 and future Pandemics and Epidemics' (PERISCOPE). Funded by the European Commission Research Funding programme Horizon 2020 under the Grant Agreement number 101016233, PERISCOPE investigates the broad socio-economic and behavioural impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, to make Europe more resilient and prepared for future large-scale risks.
One Health: Pandemic preparedness, prevention, and responsePolitecnico di Milano
About this Course
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Introduction: One Health in an interconnected world
2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 35 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
4 hours to complete
One Health’s current status – gaps, obstacles & imbalances
4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 53 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
20 minutes to complete
From theory to practice: how to translate evidence into policy.
20 minutes to complete
2 readings
4 hours to complete
The pillars of One Health: best practices.
4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 39 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
