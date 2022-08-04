About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English
Instructor

Offered by

Politecnico di Milano

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Introduction: One Health in an interconnected world

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 35 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

One Health’s current status – gaps, obstacles & imbalances

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 53 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
20 minutes to complete

From theory to practice: how to translate evidence into policy.

20 minutes to complete
2 readings
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

The pillars of One Health: best practices.

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 39 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes

