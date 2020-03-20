About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 47 hours to complete
English
The University of Hong Kong

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Theme One: Origins (Epidemics past, present and future)

13 videos (Total 123 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week 2

Theme One: Origins (Emergence and ecology of infectious diseases)

15 videos (Total 127 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week 3

Theme One: Origins (Medical Detective: Bug hunting in Epidemics)

8 videos (Total 57 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week 4

Theme Two: Spread (Infectious disease epidemiology)

7 videos (Total 45 min), 3 readings, 6 quizzes

