Professor Malik Peiris is a clinical and public health virologist at HKU with a particular interest in emerging virus disease at the animal-human interface. His research has provided understanding on the pathogenesis of the 2009 pandemic H1N1 virus and on avian influenza viruses H5N1, H9N2 and H7N9. He played a key role in the discovery of the novel SARS-coronavirus. Malik Peiris coordinates a multi-disciplinary Area of Excellence Program in Hong Kong on the "Control of Pandemic and Inter-pandemic Influenza". He is an investigator in the Centers of Excellence for Influenza Research and Surveillance (CEIRS) program of the US National Institutes of Health. He also co-directs the WHO H5 Reference Laboratory at HKU.